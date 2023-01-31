ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank Zoning Board Agenda: Gateway to Red Bank a Digital Billboard?

By E. Scott Wingerter
 5 days ago

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), Thursday, February 2, 6:30pm.

Prior to the meeting, the Board will hold a public workshop beginning at 6:00pm.

Highlights on the Agenda

Digital Billboard

Outfront Media LLC, is seeking approval to replace two, non-conforming billboards located at a closed gas station at the foot of Cooper’s Bridge, a gateway leading from Middletown to Red Bank.

The site has been closed for several years with the underground gas tanks removed back in August 2020. To read that TAPinto Red Bank article that includes a video, click HERE.

The previous billboards were “grandfathered” in as Red Bank restricts all billboards in the borough, thus requiring a Zoning Board variance.

The new, digital billboard will use the latest lighted-emitting diode (LED) technology that allows several messages to be shown in an array of colors, and measure approximately 12 feet in height and 40 feet wide.

Showroom Addition Sought

Morris Plate Glass located at 32 North Bridge Avenue, is seeking to build a 234 square foot showroom attached to their present structure.  A bulk variance is required for the expansion as it is a non-conforming structure.

To read the entire agenda, click HERE.

To read the Participation Protocols for attending and participating in a Zoning Board meeting, click HERE.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

