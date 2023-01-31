Red Bank Zoning Board Agenda: Gateway to Red Bank a Digital Billboard?

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Zoning Board will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), Thursday, February 2, 6:30pm.

Prior to the meeting, the Board will hold a public workshop beginning at 6:00pm.

Highlights on the Agenda

Digital Billboard

Outfront Media LLC, is seeking approval to replace two, non-conforming billboards located at a closed gas station at the foot of Cooper’s Bridge, a gateway leading from Middletown to Red Bank.

The site has been closed for several years with the underground gas tanks removed back in August 2020. To read that TAPinto Red Bank article that includes a video, click HERE.

The previous billboards were “grandfathered” in as Red Bank restricts all billboards in the borough, thus requiring a Zoning Board variance.

The new, digital billboard will use the latest lighted-emitting diode (LED) technology that allows several messages to be shown in an array of colors, and measure approximately 12 feet in height and 40 feet wide.

Showroom Addition Sought

Morris Plate Glass located at 32 North Bridge Avenue, is seeking to build a 234 square foot showroom attached to their present structure. A bulk variance is required for the expansion as it is a non-conforming structure.

To read the entire agenda, click HERE.

To read the Participation Protocols for attending and participating in a Zoning Board meeting, click HERE.

Support Red Bank Small Businesses!

Please Support our Sponsors!

TAPinto Red Bank is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising – 47% of our readers have purchased a product or service from a TAPinto advertiser!

If you enjoyed this article, please “Like” and “Follow” us on the TAPinto Red Bank Facebook page, and sign up for our daily e-news so you’ll never miss what’s happening in Red Bank!

And please share this article with your friends and family!

Know a local story we should share with readers? Email Editor E. Scott Wingerter and tell him about it







