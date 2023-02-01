ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Caldwell Students Get a Lesson in Leadership

By Kathy Cryan
 4 days ago

UNION, NJ – Hannah Caldwell Elementary School fourth grade students, teachers and Student Council advisors, Andrea Vaynberg and Heather Baumann, welcomed State Senator Joe Cryan and Kean University President Lamont Repollet/

Mark Hoyt, Principal, Delia McLean, Vice Principal, and Dr. Scott Taylor, Superintendent of Schools, also joined the future leaders in an assembly where the fourth-grade Student Council Executive Board members received a certificate from Cryan recognizing their success.

Cryan spoke to the Student Council officers and the fourth-grade student body about the importance of strong leadership.

“Thank you, Senator Cryan and President Repollet, for taking the time out of your busy schedule to share your inspirational words and recognize our future leaders,” said Vaynberg.

