kbhbradio.com
Two Scooper Football Players Sign National Letters of Intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Reece Jacobs and Gunner Rohloff wrapped up their senior football seasons just a few months ago, ending their high school football careers with a quarterfinal playoff loss to the eventual state AA champion Pierre Governors. Now, both athletes are taking their talents to the next level, Jacobs to Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, and Rohloff to the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Broncs for Breakfast- here’s your 2023 winner!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 7th Broncs for Breakfast event took place Wednesday at the Kjerstad Event Center, with cowboys (plus a cowgirl) from all over the country participating. At Broncs for Breakfast, riders use their stock saddles. This means riders can hold a horn, cantle, or rope strap,...
tsln.com
South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City
1. Chance Schott, 86.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s No. F24, $4,089; 2. Cole Hould, 85.5, $3,135; 3. (tie) Maverick Potter and TJ Schmidt, 83.5, $1,908 each; 5. Ty Bertrand, 81.5, $954; 6. Kase Hitt, 81, $682; 7. Connor Murnion, 78.5, $545; 8. (tie) Coy Pollmeier and Dalton Wright, 78, $204 each. Total payoff: $13,630. Stock contractors: Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty acts: Justin Rumford and Maddie MacDonald. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes, Tate Rhoads and Ezra Coleman. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen and Rooster Finnell. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
newscenter1.tv
Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets in this ranch style home in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. – How does enjoying a nice dinner with friends, out on a covered deck, watching the sunset on a peaceful evening sound? Pretty good, right?. The home on 2579 Top Shelf Avenue in Spearfish is newly constructed with five bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. It’s located in a spot for amazing views of Lookout Mountain and Crow Peak. The appliance package includes stainless steel Samsung kitchen items/gas range and LG washer & dryer set. There are three bedrooms on the main level with a huge master suite. The living room area has a corner gas fireplace to keep you nice and warm during the winter months.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Emma Huska. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane in Rapid City on the morning of January 16. She left a note saying she was running...
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
sdpb.org
Demand for qualified health care workers extends to Veterans Affairs
A recruitment event at the Fort Meade VA Hospital in Sturgis Wednesday served to cut some red tape from the typically months-long federal hiring process. Todd Otterberg is a provider and recruiter for the Black Hills VA. He said they’re looking for everything from registered nurses to psychologists. “The...
