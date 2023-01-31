Read full article on original website
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
"It's A Blessing" | Utah Forward Lauri Markkanen Named To The 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Right before Will Hardy stood up from his postgame press conference following Wednesday's victory over Toronto, he had one more parting message for the contingent of media members sitting in front of him. His message was short and succinct. "First of all, none of us are hoping. …. We are...
NBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2023 NBA All-Star
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA. This marks the first such honor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he becomes the fifth Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander has...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named Kia NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the Kia NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January 2023. It is the second straight month that he has earned the monthly honor. Banchero becomes the third player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie...
NBA
Jrue Holiday Selected to NBA All-Star Game
Bucks guard earns second career All-Star selection. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. This is the second career All-Star selection for Holiday, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. The NBA head coaches selected the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
NBA Announces Schedule Change
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY
The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
NBA
Joel Embiid Earns January 2023 Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award, Marking Second Consecutive Recognition
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. This represents the second monthly honor in as many months for Embiid, who now has six such awards throughout his career. In...
NBA
NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and the fifth time in his career, the most Player of the Month honors in franchise history.
NBA
Joel Embiid Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the sixth career All-Star nod for Embiid, all of which have come over the past six seasons.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain) out until after All-Star break
Portland will be without its starting center until after the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Jusuf Nurkic has a left calf strain and will be out of the Trail Blazers’ lineup for the next seven games and is expected to return after that. He suffered the injury in...
NBA
Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Lakers 112
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For much of Thursday night, it felt like a celebration at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was back on the court for the first time in three weeks, a newly minted All-Star, and seemingly leading Indiana to a comfortable win over the Lakers.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Suns 106, Celtics 94
After falling behind by 20 points late in the first half, Boston actually had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, however, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13. And that’s how quickly a game can change in the NBA.
