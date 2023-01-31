ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz

WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2023 NBA All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a 2023 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA. This marks the first such honor for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he becomes the fifth Thunder player to be named an NBA All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Jrue Holiday Selected to NBA All-Star Game

Bucks guard earns second career All-Star selection. Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. This is the second career All-Star selection for Holiday, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. The NBA head coaches selected the reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023

An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NBA Announces Schedule Change

The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Domantas Sabonis Named 2023 Western Conference NBA All-Star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Today, the NBA named Sacramento Kings center-forward Domantas Sabonis as a 2023 Western Conference All-Star reserve. The honor marks the third All-Star nomination of Sabonis' career and his first with Sacramento. A seven-year veteran, Sabonis is averaging 18.8 points (61.5 FG%, 36.8 3pt%, 74.6 FT%), 12.3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
DENVER, CO
NBA

NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and the fifth time in his career, the most Player of the Month honors in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Joel Embiid Named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 2, 2023 – The NBA announced today that 76ers center Joel Embiid has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is the sixth career All-Star nod for Embiid, all of which have come over the past six seasons.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview

All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Lakers 112

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For much of Thursday night, it felt like a celebration at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was back on the court for the first time in three weeks, a newly minted All-Star, and seemingly leading Indiana to a comfortable win over the Lakers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Suns 106, Celtics 94

After falling behind by 20 points late in the first half, Boston actually had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, however, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13. And that’s how quickly a game can change in the NBA.
