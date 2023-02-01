Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Related
First News meteorologist gets visit from special 7-year-old guest
First News had a special guest Friday at WKBN, and this person loves weather.
27 First News
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
Longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts to retire
A veteran politician has decided not to seek re-election and will retire. She is longtime Youngstown Clerk of Courts Sarah Brown-Clark.
Scouting Aaron Scott, Brian Robinson, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s
Regional Scout Casey Ellinger breaks down Aaron Scott, Brian Robinson, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects from Ohio
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
27 First News
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
Hubbard star lineman heading to Division I ranks at service academy
This past season, Chaney was a Division IV all-state third team selection while being selected to the All-Northeast Ohio first team
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff for late Greenville EMT
Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s. According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly. Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College. The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to […]
Car goes over guardrail, closes Trumbull County road
OSP said two people have minor injuries.
d9and10sports.com
New Champion to be Crowned in D10 Class 2A Team Duals Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC
SHARON, Pa. – There will be a new District 10 Class 2A wrestling champion this season. That was assured when Hickory was bumped up from Class 2A. The Hornets won the 2A title in 2022, and in the process, Reynolds was denied a tenth consecutive title and was also unable to defend the state title they won in 2021.
FBI searches house in Trumbull County
The FBI conducted a raid in Cortland Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Mom tells Boardman Police kids were alone so she could attend YSU
A Boardman woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer allegations that she left her two children home alone while she attended a class at Youngstown State University. Police charged 26-year-old Sara Baptiste with two counts of child endangering after some workmen found her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old...
‘Built By Steel’: Books highlight City of Sharon’s most historic mansions
Thursday afternoon, Laura Ackley and Taylor Galaska sat in the parlor of the Buhl Mansion and talked about their new books. Galaska's is "Grand Homes of the Gilded Age" and Ackley's is "Built By Steel: Frank and Julia Buhl's Mansion and Legacy."
bulldog-bulletin.com
Top Dog 2023: Alissa Brewer
Senior Alissa Brewer is continuing onto the next big chapter of her life. As the next chapter in her life unfolds, she feels more nervous to graduate high school. The next step to her future after high school is to stay close to home and go to college at YSU to study nursing. She says, “In 5 years, I will see myself as a nurse in a hospital. In 10 years, I plan to still be in nursing and have the ability to say I changed lives and helped people heal and achieve wellness.”
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
For two years, the Babylon Gentleman's Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building.
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside
She was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday
Veteran local city council member not running for re-election
A veteran member of Warren City Council, Cheryl Saffold has decided not to run for re-election.
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
WYTV.com
Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station. Lt. Robert Gentile, who was...
Comments / 0