Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff for late Greenville EMT

Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s. According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly. Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College. The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to […]
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mom tells Boardman Police kids were alone so she could attend YSU

A Boardman woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to answer allegations that she left her two children home alone while she attended a class at Youngstown State University. Police charged 26-year-old Sara Baptiste with two counts of child endangering after some workmen found her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old...
BOARDMAN, OH
bulldog-bulletin.com

Top Dog 2023: Alissa Brewer

Senior Alissa Brewer is continuing onto the next big chapter of her life. As the next chapter in her life unfolds, she feels more nervous to graduate high school. The next step to her future after high school is to stay close to home and go to college at YSU to study nursing. She says, “In 5 years, I will see myself as a nurse in a hospital. In 10 years, I plan to still be in nursing and have the ability to say I changed lives and helped people heal and achieve wellness.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station. Lt. Robert Gentile, who was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

