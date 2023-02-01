Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lptv.org
Cass County Deputy Receives Lakes Area Heroes Donation
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office saw more support come in for one of their deputies through the Lakes Area Heroes Foundation. Deputy Mark Diaz and his wife Sue received a donation of $700 from the non-profit after being nominated by his colleagues. The Lakes Area Heroes Foundation raises funds...
fox9.com
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Students Run and Operate Cass Lake-Bena’s “Great Northern Industries”
Since 2020, Cass Lake-Bena High School has been the home for Great Northern Industries, a company that manufactures a wide array of products. The twist? Every aspect of the business is run by students. Students in the program are given a hands-on experience, where they have to design, manufacture, and...
lptv.org
Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft
Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier’s East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
lptv.org
Bemidji Community Remembers Longtime Leader Bill Howe
Bill Howe was a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Howe, who passed away last week, was a man who spent 94 years uplifting his community and creating as many friendships as he possibly could. Whether it was with his annual golf tournament, or through his weekly coffee house meetups, Howe was an individual who clearly left his mark on the community.
kvrr.com
Woman Takes Cab As Driver Uses Restroom in Fosston, Arrested in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake, Minnesota woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a cab. Police say 34-year-old Mardee Jones was getting a ride in a Doyle Taxi Cab last night from Essentia in Fargo to Cass Lake. When the driver stopped at a Fosston gas...
lakesarearadio.net
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
lptv.org
Backroads: Present Company
Minneapolis indie band Present Company joins us for high energy performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. We also discuss how the group came to be on what it means to perform their original music.
lakesarearadio.net
USDA Awards $22.7 Million Loan to Beltrami Electric Cooperative
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Beltrami Electric Cooperative is getting a $22 million loan to connect nearly 1,500 customers and improve 225 miles of line in northern Minnesota. The USDA says the funding includes $1.3 million for smart grid technologies in rural areas. Beltrami Electric serves almost 22,000 consumers...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
lptv.org
Bemidji Community Helps Support Isla Moran and Make-A-Wish Hockey Fundraiser Game
Isla Moran is a nine-year old from Bemidji and a third-grade student at St. Philip’s Elementary School. She hasn’t seen her classmates in about a month, but on Thursday she made a surprise visit and had some good news to share with her friends. Isla has a rare...
lptv.org
Study: BSU, NTC Making Impact of Over $300 Million on State Economy
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education. The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced $310.4 million in economic activity in the state. The study also...
lptv.org
Study Showcases BSU’s Impact on State Economy
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education. The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced over $310 million in economic activity in the state. The study...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Comments / 0