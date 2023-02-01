ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Cass County Deputy Receives Lakes Area Heroes Donation

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office saw more support come in for one of their deputies through the Lakes Area Heroes Foundation. Deputy Mark Diaz and his wife Sue received a donation of $700 from the non-profit after being nominated by his colleagues. The Lakes Area Heroes Foundation raises funds...
CASS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
CASS LAKE, MN
lptv.org

Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft

Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier’s East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
FOSSTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Community Remembers Longtime Leader Bill Howe

Bill Howe was a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Howe, who passed away last week, was a man who spent 94 years uplifting his community and creating as many friendships as he possibly could. Whether it was with his annual golf tournament, or through his weekly coffee house meetups, Howe was an individual who clearly left his mark on the community.
BEMIDJI, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Backroads: Present Company

Minneapolis indie band Present Company joins us for high energy performance at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. We also discuss how the group came to be on what it means to perform their original music.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

USDA Awards $22.7 Million Loan to Beltrami Electric Cooperative

BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Beltrami Electric Cooperative is getting a $22 million loan to connect nearly 1,500 customers and improve 225 miles of line in northern Minnesota. The USDA says the funding includes $1.3 million for smart grid technologies in rural areas. Beltrami Electric serves almost 22,000 consumers...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Study: BSU, NTC Making Impact of Over $300 Million on State Economy

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education. The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced $310.4 million in economic activity in the state. The study also...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

BEMIDJI, MN

