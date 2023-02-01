Read full article on original website
Study: BSU, NTC Making Impact of Over $300 Million on State Economy
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education. The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced $310.4 million in economic activity in the state. The study also...
Bemidji Community Helps Support Isla Moran and Make-A-Wish Hockey Fundraiser Game
Isla Moran is a nine-year old from Bemidji and a third-grade student at St. Philip’s Elementary School. She hasn’t seen her classmates in about a month, but on Thursday she made a surprise visit and had some good news to share with her friends. Isla has a rare...
Bemidji Community Remembers Longtime Leader Bill Howe
Bill Howe was a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Howe, who passed away last week, was a man who spent 94 years uplifting his community and creating as many friendships as he possibly could. Whether it was with his annual golf tournament, or through his weekly coffee house meetups, Howe was an individual who clearly left his mark on the community.
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
New highway camera views are now available on 511mn.org
BAXTER, Minn. – New Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in central Minnesota are active at seven different locations and highway camera views are now available at 511mn.org, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new RWIS stations are located in Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station
(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
Bemidji Community Theater Sets Stage for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
In 1962, Ken Kesey published his first novel, titled, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which highlighted the way psychology and psychiatry was practiced in the time, and now over 60 years, and several adaptations later, this story is being brought to life by the Bemidji Community Theater.
Bemidji City Council Reviews 6 Options for City Hall, Fire Station Renovations
After Bemidji’s City Hall sustained water damage last year and concerns over an aging fire station emerged, the Public Works Committee decided to look at options to repair and possible replace the buildings. Last night the city council was presented with different options to expand both locations. But, these...
Bemidji City Council Shares Concerns on Business Impacts from Highway 197 Project
Concerns over impacts to businesses were the center of conversation at the latest Bemidji City Council work session that focused on updates to the Highway 197 Project. Councilors voiced as to how the project might affect businesses along the corridor during the construction process. The contentious project initially failed to...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire
A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
Narcotics Investigators Seeking Info on Drug Overdose Surge in North Central MN
In Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties, there has been an increase in drug overdoses. Narcotics investigators are seeking information from the public on what they know or have heard regarding the surge. According to a release from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, since Dec. 1, law enforcement has responded to...
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
