Bemidji, MN

lptv.org

Study: BSU, NTC Making Impact of Over $300 Million on State Economy

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have been boosting the regional economy tremendously. This information comes from a study by Minnesota State, meant to analyze the economic impacts of higher education. The study revealed the Bemidji schools induced $310.4 million in economic activity in the state. The study also...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Community Remembers Longtime Leader Bill Howe

Bill Howe was a once-in-a-lifetime individual. Howe, who passed away last week, was a man who spent 94 years uplifting his community and creating as many friendships as he possibly could. Whether it was with his annual golf tournament, or through his weekly coffee house meetups, Howe was an individual who clearly left his mark on the community.
BEMIDJI, MN
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
hometownnews.biz

New highway camera views are now available on 511mn.org

BAXTER, Minn. – New Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in central Minnesota are active at seven different locations and highway camera views are now available at 511mn.org, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new RWIS stations are located in Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Taxi stolen by passenger at northern Minnesota gas station

(FOX 9) - A taxi driver had his vehicle stolen by a passenger while he went to the restroom inside a gas station in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening. According to the Fosston Police Department, at around 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to Lepier’s East gas station to take a report from a Doyle Taxi Cab driver who had reportedly gone to use the restroom and came back outside to discover his taxi had been stolen.
CASS LAKE, MN
lptv.org

Suspect Arrested for Fosston Vehicle Theft

Local law enforcement arrested a suspect who stole a vehicle in Fosston yesterday. According to the press release, Fosston Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 6:51 p.m. after being alerted of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving to Lepier’s East gas station, personnel learned that the stolen vehicle was a Doyle Taxi Cab. The driver, who was inside the gas station, stated he came outside to find the vehicle missing.
FOSSTON, MN
lptv.org

Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire

A Bemidji man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire on January 27. According to the criminal complaint, Ray Parsons, 34, allegedly set fire to the one-story mobile home. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of Parsons causing property damage to the home at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 27. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies witnessed Parsons walk down the driveway of the mobile home, wielding two stainless steel knives.
BEMIDJI, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

