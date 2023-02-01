ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
americanmilitarynews.com

See green or orange dots on your phone? Someone could be listening

If you notice a green or orange dot at the top of your phone screen, it could mean you are being watched or listened to. Both iPhones and Android phones use the dots to let you know when apps are using your microphone or camera, sometimes without you even noticing, according to Fox News’ Kurt “The CyberGuy” Knutsson.
ZDNet

How to find out if an AirTag is tracking you

An Apple AirTag can be useful to help you keep track of your most important items like keys, wallets, remotes, and even bikes. But reports that they were being used to track people without their consent cast a negative shadow on the use and application of them. Also: 5 ways...
Boot Camp Mom

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Vice

Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT

The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
The Verge

PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look

Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
msn.com

Google Street View Has an Extremely Weird Side: How to Find It

Once upon a time, a man in Ontario was rummaging through the backseat of a white car. I don't know what he was looking for, but one day, he would become known as Tripod Man. Tripod Man earned his nickname not because of his photography skills but because someone at Google stitched together images of him in such a way that he, himself, looked like a tripod. Then they published the photos on the internet.
MONTANA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?

Comments / 0

Community Policy