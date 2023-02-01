Read full article on original website
🏀 Ruddle’s career night, Wagner’s milestone lift Tiger women past Jets
WICHITA, Kan. - Emma Ruddle scored a career-high 21 points and tied a career-high with six rebounds and Katie Wagner scored her 1,000th point and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team held off a pesky Newman team 84-77 Thursday at Fugate Gymnasium. The started at a frantic pace with...
🏀 Nnanabu ties career high, Hammeke reaches milestone as Tigers down Jets
WICHITA, Kan. – Elijah Nnanabu scored a career-high 19 points and Kaleb Hammeke scored his 1,000th career point to help the Fort Hays State men's basketball team to a 71-62 win over Newman Thursday evening at Fugate Gymnasium. The Tigers (15-7, 10-6 MIAA) opened the game on an 8-2...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women begin final month of regular season at Newman
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (16-7, 11-4 MIAA) at Newman (6-13, 3-11 MIAA) Thursday, February 2, 2023 • 5:30 p.m. The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the final month of the regular season Thursday (Feb. 2) when the Tigers travel to Wichita, Kan. to take on Newman. First tip between the Tigers and Jets is slated for 5:30 p.m.
🏈 TMP's Harris signs with Fort Hays State
TMP-Marian senior Kade Harris signed a national letter of intent to play football at Fort Hays State on Wednesday. Harris started every game of his high school career at TMP and finished as the career leader in rushing yards (3,353) and total touchdowns (71). He also finished second in career passing yards (2,892).
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City
The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
👟 Tiger men up to ninth in National Ratings Index
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's indoor track and field team moved up one spot to ninth in the latest USTFCCCA National Rating Index, released Tuesday by the coaches association. The Tigers accumulated 68.29 points in the computerized poll, just 1.36 points behind eighth-ranked Mississippi College. FHSU still...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Trego
The TMP-Marian Monarchs play host to the Trego Golden Eagles in a Mid-Continent League matchup Tuesday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car...
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
2023 Hays Chamber award winners announced at banquet
On Tuesday, The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, held its annual chamber awards banquet at the Memorial Union on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Eight awards were given to businesses, organizations and individuals who provided significant contributions to Ellis County. The sellout crowd of 402 guests enjoyed the evening’s...
Hays admissions counselor honored by NCK Tech
Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays High FFA Alumni Fundraiser nearly here
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays High FFA Alumni organizers discuss their upcoming fundraiser set for Feb. 4.
KDHE: 11 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 21 and 27. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County fell to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported. Trego, Gove, Thomas and Rawlins county were...
Former Hays man found dead in Salina on Saturday
SALINA — The Salina Police Department on Monday identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
🎥 CVB: Community events in Hays during February
It's a month of music, basketball and wrestling, legislative updates, and of course, love. Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has highlights of some of the local activities and events during February. For an updated list of community events, check the CVB website at www.visithays.com.
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
KWCH.com
Hoisington police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoisington police say they’re investigating a report of an attempted abduction Wednesday night. The alleged incident happened in the 800 block of W. 2nd Street at around 6:15 p.m. Police say a victim reported he was walking when he was approached by people in a white van. The alleged victim said a man in the van attempted to force him into the vehicle, though the victim freed himself and ran away.
