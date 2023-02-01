ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

saturdaytradition.com

5 B1G stars named Senior Bowl Practice Players of the Week

The Senior Bowl is college football’s top postseason game. The game features the cream of the crop from the senior class as they gear up for the NFL Draft. Senior Bowl participants spend a week in Mobile, Alabama, meeting with NFL teams. While they hope to impress scouts and coaches, their peers also take notice.
MOBILE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Who will be this year’s Jalen Hurts at the Senior Bowl?

Is Jalen Hurts the Second at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl?. Although he had finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts came to the 2020 Senior Bowl with a third-day draft grade. The Practice Player of the Week among the South’s quarterbacks during his time in Mobile, Hurts ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
MOBILE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: SEC Football 2023 Recruiting Class Rankings

For the eighth year in a row an SEC team reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and for the fourth year in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious. Based on the recruiting rankings, that trend could easily continue in 2023 and beyond. 247Sports has updated its recruiting ...
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett

Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
COLUMBIA, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Pair of Senior Bowl Standouts Fit Commanders NFL Draft Needs

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Senior Bowl represents the first major event of the NFL Draft season for teams like the Washington Commanders. While this is the first close-up look many are getting and young men the Commanders may make NFL professionals in April, the teams are well into their studies, and starting to widdle down to what will become their final big board.
WASHINGTON, DC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Emilee Petersen, Iowa Hawkeyes Football Star Riley Moss’ Girlfriend

Riley Moss is becoming a buzz-worthy NFL prospect after the Senior Bowl. But it’s not just the cornerback’s game that has Iowa Hawkeyes fans’ attention; they also want to know about his love life. Riley Moss’ girlfriend, Emilee Petersen, is not a Hawkeye but a Cyclone, and they make one cute couple. While she cheers him on, Moss is not shy of showing how proud he is of Petersen’s achievements. We reveal more of that impressive background in this Emilee Petersen wiki.
IOWA CITY, IA
fantasypros.com

How to Prepare for Your Dynasty Rookie Draft (2023 Fantasy Football)

Everyone loves winning their fantasy football league. However, the thing that makes dynasty leagues more fun than redraft leagues is the offseason. Between NFL free agency and the NFL Draft, fantasy teams could have their outlook drastically change overnight. While free agency plays a significant role, the NFL Draft is...

