Cedar Point in Erie County has been a staple of American summers for more than 150 years, and it's simple to understand why. As the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World," it boasts 70 attractions, including 17 roller coasters, a water park (Cedar Point Shores), three play areas (Kids Quest, Splash Island, and Splash Country), overnight lodging, live entertainment, a mile-long beach, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

ERIE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO