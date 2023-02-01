Read full article on original website
15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA
With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
What's Happening in Cedar Point, OH, this Month?
Cedar Point in Erie County has been a staple of American summers for more than 150 years, and it's simple to understand why. As the "Roller Coaster Capital of the World," it boasts 70 attractions, including 17 roller coasters, a water park (Cedar Point Shores), three play areas (Kids Quest, Splash Island, and Splash Country), overnight lodging, live entertainment, a mile-long beach, and a variety of family-friendly activities.
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
