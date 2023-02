Wednesday, 02/08/2023-02/15/2023, 06:00 pm-12:00 am. Engage your taste buds at the new rooftop restaurant and lounge in Wynwood. Fabel Miami is stimulating all five senses on Wednesdays with their family style $88pp prix-fixe menu with options like Half Dozen Atlantic Oysters and spiced Crispy Cauliflower Tagine, and offering terrific ambiance including melodic beats by Timka.

