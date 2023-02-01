Read full article on original website
DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans
Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Bulls vs. Clippers Game
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls were rightfully upset at this non-call vs. the LA Clippers
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 1: Damian Lillard Scores 42 In Trail Blazers' Victory Against Memphis Grizzlies
Lillard also had 10 assists and eight rebounds
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Lakers And Pacers Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have announced their injury reports.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to host LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers host the Lakers for the only time of the 2022-23 season tonight
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
NBA Top Five Performers Of The Day, Feb. 2: Anthony Davis Upstages LeBron James In Lakers' Victory Against Pacers
Davis finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in comeback win
Indiana Pacers fall apart in fourth quarter, drop game to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers are 24-29 as the losses keep coming
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Bulls prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/2/2023
The Charlotte Hornets (15-37) visit the Chicago Bulls (23-27) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Bulls prediction, pick, and how to watch. Charlotte has won two of their last three games but still sits in 14th place...
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 2: Darius Garland Took Over in the Absence of Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell was ejected against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Lakers: Defense, Free Throw Edge In Fourth Quarter Help LA Down Feisty Pacers
LA wins a 112-111 nail biter.
