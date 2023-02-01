Tony Perkins scored 25 of his game-high 32 points in the second half and Kris Murray followed with 19 points to boost Iowa to an 81-79 victory against visiting Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) used a 26-for-30 showing from the free-throw line...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO