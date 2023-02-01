Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen scored 14 points apiece, and No. 4 Alabama held off LSU 79-69 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each added 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 Southeastern Conference).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO