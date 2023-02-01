Cason Wallace scored a team-high 20 points Saturday night as Kentucky made it six wins in seven games with a 72-67 Southeastern Conference win over Florida in Lexington, Ky. Wallace was 7 of 10 from the field for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC), helping them make up for a rare off-night offensively from forward Oscar Tshiebwe. He made just 2 of 14 shots from the field and finished with four points, 12 below his average, before fouling out. He added 15 rebounds.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO