Raleigh, NC

DJ Burns Jr. helps NC State slide past Georgia Tech

DJ Burns Jr. scored 24 points as North Carolina State outlasted Georgia Tech 72-64 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday to win its fourth straight game. Burns made 11 of 21 shots from the floor and also grabbed eight rebounds for the Wolfpack (19-5, 9-4 ACC)....
ATLANTA, GA
Cason Wallace, Kentucky hold off Florida's comeback bid

Cason Wallace scored a team-high 20 points Saturday night as Kentucky made it six wins in seven games with a 72-67 Southeastern Conference win over Florida in Lexington, Ky. Wallace was 7 of 10 from the field for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC), helping them make up for a rare off-night offensively from forward Oscar Tshiebwe. He made just 2 of 14 shots from the field and finished with four points, 12 below his average, before fouling out. He added 15 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, KY

