Evanston, IL

Michigan sweeps Northwestern with second-half surge

Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 68-51 road win over Northwestern and a sweep of the season series on Thursday in Evanston, Ill. Kobe Bufkin had 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Joey Baker came off the bench to score 14 points and Terrance Williams II had 10 rebounds for Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), which had lost two straight.
Michigan looking for positives as surprising Northwestern up next

Michigan and Northwestern have been two of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten this year -- but for opposite reasons as they prepare to play each other Thursday night in Evanston, Illinois. Entering the season, Michigan was a ranked team and was predicted to finish third in the league....
