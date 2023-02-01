Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
Knicks Ideal Trade Suitor For Raptors' O.G. Anunoby?
The New York Knicks are among the teams linked to Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Jokic and Giannis throw MVP haymakers
If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in covering the NBA more widely this season than I ever have, it’s that the late games are almost always worth staying up for. Late-night Thursday viewers were treated to two of our best MVP candidates showing why they’re on top of the conversation.
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
All eyes will be on New Orleans Saturday evening with LeBron James on the verge of making history.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s Nets Take Down Lakers As LeBron James Sits
During the NBA’s Monday night slate, Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the game. With some good play from...
How to get NBA All-Star jerseys for Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Some of the starters include the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Lauri Markkanen.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
Sixers’ James Harden Left Out of 2023 NBA All-Star Game
James Harden will not represent the Sixers at the All-Star game this year.
Comments / 0