ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Jokic and Giannis throw MVP haymakers

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned in covering the NBA more widely this season than I ever have, it’s that the late games are almost always worth staying up for. Late-night Thursday viewers were treated to two of our best MVP candidates showing why they’re on top of the conversation.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s Nets Take Down Lakers As LeBron James Sits

During the NBA’s Monday night slate, Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, who were without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the game. With some good play from...
