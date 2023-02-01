Read full article on original website
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
KDRV
Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF
The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
KDRV
Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 2 COUNTS OF HARASSMENT
A teen was cited for 2 counts of harassment by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:15 a.m. officers contacted a 14-year old female who allegedly had sprayed urine from a perfume bottle onto fellow students while on the school bus that morning, while on the way to Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
KDRV
Police locate attempted murder suspect at scene of the crime, in standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are surrounding a Grants Pass residence tonight where there manhunt for 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster led them. It's the scene of a crime for which he's charged with attempted murder. NewsWatch 12 is at the scene for live news coverage. Police want the...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself, police said Wednesday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36,...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, police said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died Tuesday night...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
