Wrestle Zone
Brendan Fraser Never Spoke To The Rock On ‘The Mummy Returns’: He Was Just A Piece Of Tape On A Stick
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson soared into fame upon his entry into the professional wrestling world, but in the last two decades, he’s made his stamp on another industry as well. In 2001, the former WWE Champion made his motion picture debut as The Scorpion King in the...
Brendan Fraser showed up at a screening of 'The Mummy' completely decked out in costume
Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, racking up accolades and award nominations for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale." But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the 90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing—and slightly goofball—Hollywood action lead. Let us not forget his arguably most well known and beloved 90s character—Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.
Brendan Fraser Surprises Audience At ‘Mummy’ Screening Dressed As His Iconic Character
Brendan Fraser recently surprised the audience at a special screening of The Mummy. A theater in London was showing the 1999 film after Brendan has been receiving a lot of praise for his newest role in The Whale. It is being called his comeback. The 54-year-old showed up to the...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves offers disappointing update on John Wick 5
Keanu Reeves has suggested that a fifth John Wick film is in doubt. With the fourth instalment of the popular franchise due to hit screens in March, fans were hoping for part five to follow soon afterwards, especially since initial reports suggested John Wick 4 and 5 would be shot back to back.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
thebrag.com
Margot Robbie on the “ridiculous” amount of coke in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie on how she gave notes to Damien Chazelle regarding the “ridiculous” amount of coke in Babylon. Margot Robbie, who stars in the new film Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, has revealed that the film used a variety of substances to replicate the large amounts of cocaine seen on screen. The period comedy-drama film, which charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s, has attracted attention for its extended scenes of drug-fueled parties and graphic excess.
Bad Boys 4 Is Official, See Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm They Messed Up The Title On The Last Movie
Bad Boys 4 is bring in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back to town, even if the last film used the perfect title for this fourth installment.
9 best Oscar movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max and more with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Everything you need to catch up on the best Oscars nominated movies from your couch.
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser says he felt “self-loathing” during The Mummy 3
Most people today can barely remember the fact that there was a third Mummy movie in 2008, after the enjoyable adventure movie series’ entries in 1999 and 2001. Rachel Weisz – perhaps wisely – did not return for the third installment, but it still somehow made over $400 million. Someone who has fairly dark memories of that movie is star Brendan Fraser himself – who was in a lot of pain due to injuries sustained in previous action-adventure movies such as George of the Jungle.
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales Rights on Larry Fessenden’s Werewolf Horror Film ‘Blackout,’ Drops Teaser Poster (EXCLUSIVE)
Yellow Veil Pictures announced it has boarded world sales on Larry Fessenden’s upcoming horror film “Blackout,” and also released the film’s first teaser poster. The film, which is currently in post-production, will begin the festival circuit later in 2023 after finishing its photography in Hudson Valley, New York this past fall. “Blackout” depicts a painter who, convinced he is a werewolf, creates chaos in a small town at each full moon. The horror film joins Fessenden’s own “monsterverse,” with the New York-based actor and filmmaker’s vampire-themed breakout feature “Habit” (1995) and Frankenstein-inspired “Depraved” (2019). “Blackout” is the second partnership between Yellow Veil...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
techaiapp.com
Mason Gooding & Dylan Sprouse Wrap Filming on Action Movie ‘Aftermath’ – Get the Details! | Casting, Dichen Lachman, Dylan Sprouse, Kevin Chapman, Mason Gooding, Megan Stott, Movies, Will Lyman
Mason Gooding and Dylan Sprouse will be starring in a new action thriller together!. The Scream and Beautiful Disaster stars just wrapped filming on the upcoming Aftermath, Deadline reveals. “Wanna watch two nerds beat each other up on a bridge? That’s what I thought. This flick is gunna be a...
