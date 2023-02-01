Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus Collection soon. For the uninitiated, the catalogue includes a set of PS4 games that any PS5 owner can readily download and play free of charge, provided they are subscribed to the PS Plus service. Players have until May 9 to redeem the 19-game collection on their accounts, after which the perk will cease to exist. A PS Plus membership will still be required to access those games, long after the closure — players can’t “keep” these games. The collection originally included 20 games, but went down a notch when the popular JRPG Persona 5 was removed last year.
How Disney’s Dreamlight Valley Made Me Feel Like A Kid Again
Each time I play a new video game I find myself trying to capture that feeling I had playing them when I was younger. That feeling where you find yourself staring up at the screen and nothing else around you matters. After years of trying to recapture that magic, I...
The Last of Us Part I PC Port Delayed by Three Weeks, Will Now Arrive on March 28
The Last of Us Part I’s PC port has been delayed by three weeks. In a tweet, developer Naughty Dog confirmed that the much-awaited emotional, zombie-killing survivor game, which was originally set to drop on March 3, will now release on March 28. The studio claims that the additional time will be used to ensure a polished experience at launch that is devoid of bugs or optimisation issues. The delay was partly prompted by the success surrounding HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, with Naughty Dog not wanting to tarnish its reputation by pushing out a port that’s a little rough around the edges.
Google Chrome Working on Advanced Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Conferencing, Custom Video Player
Google is reportedly working on a more advanced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) for Chrome browser that will bring additional functions for users. The new development has been spotted on the Chrome Developers website. The new ‘Document in Picture-in-Picture’ will bring in more advanced tools than the existing one, including custom controls and inputs, the ability to combine multiple streams into a single PiP, and more. The current Picture-in-Picture support for videos allows only a few inputs and limited ability for styling them. But the new Document in PiP for Chrome will bring more custom controls and inputs for the PiP window.
Dead Space Review: A Bloodcurdling Return to the Ishimura
Dead Space remake — out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — seemed an ambitious project from the get-go. I hoped it would be the right dose of sci-fi horror I needed injected into my veins, after the sour letdown that was The Callisto Protocol. Although reimagining a classic might make any fan feel cautious, EA Motive’s approach to development had me optimistic. To ensure this game’s core stayed true to the original, the studio formed a community council early on, including die-hard fans of Dead Space, who were consulted every six weeks to collect feedback on their work. Seeing as I only had faint memories of the 2008 version, I was excited to go in (practically) fresh and experience the horrors that await in the shadows!
Forspoken Review: Missing the Magic
Major video games, like any other mass-market products in these times, are plagued by conservatism. A brief sift through significant releases of past few years will reveal an alarming conveyor belt of sequels, remakes, and remasters of varying degrees of merit. Smaller, independent games are probably the final garrison of innovation and art in the medium, with a few exceptions. Big publishers and developers, for understandable reasons, have to play it safe. The stakes are high and a new intellectual property that doesn’t bear a recognisable name involves risks.
