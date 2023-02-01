Read full article on original website
Mortgage Rates Down Nearly a Full Percentage Point From November
Mortgage rates inched down during the week ended Feb. 2, with the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage falling to 6.09%, down from 6.13% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full...
Strong Job Growth in January as Unemployment Rate Dipped to 3.4 Percent
The U.S. economy added 517,000 in January, way above expectations, while the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The strongest job gains were in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. Employment also increased in government, partially reflecting the return of workers from a strike.
