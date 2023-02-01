NBA fans on Twitter react to Lakers' win over the Knicks in New York City

When the Los Angeles Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks, as they did on Tuesday, it’s always a glamor matchup, especially now that the Knicks have a playoff-caliber team.

The celebrities showed up at the Garden. Spike Lee, Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Michael J. Fox and Chris Rock, among others, watched LeBron James take on the home team.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Lakers came out on top in overtime, 129-123. Although the contest wasn’t that pretty, it was fairly entertaining, and James put up a triple-double.

It was the third game of a five-game road trip for L.A. but its first win on the trip. Still, Lakers fans on Twitter were pleased with the victory, as well as the potential of the team.