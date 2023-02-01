ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc16.com

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
nbc16.com

Two wrong-way drivers cause wrecks on I-5, one person severely injured

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two women face DUI charges after they drove southbound on I-5, in the northbound lanes. Both incidents happened separately within one hour of each other. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a grey 2021 Nissan Kicks driven by 38-year-old Margot J. Wolfsehr crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on near the Corbett exit.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

State Police: Lebanon man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was southbound near Perkins Rd. NE, when it crossed the center line, left...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Tips wanted in suspicious Marion County death investigation

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a suspicious death investigation. They are investigating the death of Richard Champion, whose remains were found Dec. 9 in northern Millersburg. Champion was reported missing in September. He was last seen Sept. 11 in the Stayton and Aumsville area.
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Gresham firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham firefighter went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and died, according to the city. The city said Brandon Norbury received emergency medical care but did not survive. The city said Norbury had been with the Gresham Fire Department since 2008....
GRESHAM, OR

