Read full article on original website
Related
lawstreetmedia.com
Microsoft Says Suit Seeking to Halt Activision Acquisition is Without Merit, Premature
A motion to dismiss filed on Tuesday claims that antitrust allegations concerning the prospective acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft are unfounded. Microsoft pressed the Northern District of California court to toss the gamers’ claims on grounds that they fail to state claims for relief, they are unripe, and because the plaintiffs lack constitutional standing.
Comments / 0