Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Men's Basketball Home Saturday Night vs. Army

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Bucknell looks to build on a strong performance in Wednesday's road win over American when Army comes to Sojka Pavilion on Saturday evening. The Bison are aiming for a season sweep of the Black Knights after winning 68-66 at West Point on Jan. 18. The contest will be televised on WQMY-TV in Northeast PA in addition to streaming on ESPN+.
Women's Basketball Faces the Black Knights in Saturday Joust

LEWISBURG, Pa.- Two hot teams will collide in a Patriot League showdown on a chilly Saturday afternoon in the Highlands of New York. The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team (8-13, 4-6 PL) is coming off two decisive wins as it travels to West Point to duel the Army Black Knights (8-13, 6-4 PL). The Black Knights of the Hudson are riding a four-game winning streak of their own. Potential hosting in the Patriot League Tournament is up for grabs.
Men’s Tennis Clipped by Villanova, 4-3

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Michael Owen and Brendan McDonald earned straight-set singles victories after Bucknell had secured the doubles point, but Villanova came out on top in two three-setters to steal a 4-3 decision from the Bison on Saturday afternoon at the Central PA Tennis Center. McDonald teamed with...
VILLANOVA, PA
Men's Lacrosse Opens 2023 Season at Home Saturday vs. Mercer

Bucknell (0-0, 0-0 PL) vs. Mercer (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) When: Saturday, Feb. 4 – 11:30 a.m. Where: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium – Lewisburg, Pa. • Bucknell opens its 2023 campaign at Christ Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex on Saturday. The Bison open up against Mercer for a second straight season.
Women's Track & Field Rewrite Record Book at Scarlet & White Invite

BOSTON, MASS.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team had a blue ribbon day at the Scarlet & White Invite with five new all-time top 10 marks and four ECAC qualifiers. Results (Scarlet & White Invite) | Results (Sykes & Sabock Invitational) "It was an outstanding meet for our...
Wrestling Concludes Weekend with 25-9 Loss to Navy

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team wrapped up its weekend with a 25-9 loss to Navy in Davis Gym Saturday afternoon. The Bison took down two ranked grapplers and won three bouts overall, but the Mids proved too much as Bucknell moved to 6-7 (4-3 EIWA) on the season with the loss.
Wrestling Opens Weekend with 25-12 Loss to Columbia

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team put together another comeback effort at Davis Gym Friday evening, but Columbia sealed the final two bouts to win 25-12. The Lions won six of the 10 bouts overall and picked up bonus points in four of them to send the Bison to 6-6 (4-3 EIWA). Five of the matchups were decided by two points or less, and four of Bucknell's losses were to nationally-ranked wrestlers.
Bucknell Women's Water Polo Travels to Rhode Island for Bruno Classic

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's water polo team is set to return to action this Saturday at the Bruno Classic in Providence, R.I. All games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Tournament Central (Live Links) Bucknell Schedule. Saturday, February 4 - Bucknell vs. Austin College - 9...
Women’s Golf Underway at Bay Point

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Paige Richter carded a team-best 79 to lead the Bucknell contingent on day one of Lipscomb's Lady Bison Bay Point Classic. Bucknell opened up with a 347 team score in this early spring event and sit in a tie for 13th place after the first of three rounds.
Women's Golf Set for Spring Opener at Bay Point

What: 2023 Lady Bison Bay Point Classic, hosted by Lipscomb. When: Sunday-Tuesday, Feb. 5-7 (54 holes), 8 a.m. shotgun starts each day. Where: Par-72, 5971-yard Bay Point GC (Nicklaus Course), Panama City, Fla. The Field: 16 teams (Bucknell, UAB, Bethune-Cookman, Charleston Southern, Chattanooga, Dayton, Florida Gulf Coast, Lehigh, Lipscomb, Loyola...
