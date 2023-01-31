LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell wrestling team put together another comeback effort at Davis Gym Friday evening, but Columbia sealed the final two bouts to win 25-12. The Lions won six of the 10 bouts overall and picked up bonus points in four of them to send the Bison to 6-6 (4-3 EIWA). Five of the matchups were decided by two points or less, and four of Bucknell's losses were to nationally-ranked wrestlers.

