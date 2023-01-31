Read full article on original website
Related
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Real Madrid's Vinicius needs protection after shocking tackle - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs protection after he was the victim of a wild tackle from Valencia's Gabriel Paulista.
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
FOX Sports
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans' quick change in attitude wasn't exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a terrible start...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
FOX Sports
Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee
LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
Yardbarker
LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report
Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
FOX Sports
João Cancelo gives Bayern new energy ahead of key games
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo might have been the missing piece in Bayern Munich's puzzle. The Portuguese fullback, for so long a key player at Manchester City, looked a perfect fit on his Bayern debut, needing only 17 minutes to set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window
The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
FOX Sports
Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
Hakim Ziyech loan move from Chelsea to PSG collapses due to late registration - sources
Hakim Ziyech will not join Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Chelsea due to late paperwork causing the deal not to be registered.
Comments / 0