CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
FOX Sports

AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter

MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans' quick change in attitude wasn't exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a terrible start...
FOX Sports

Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee

LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
Yardbarker

LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report

Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
FOX Sports

João Cancelo gives Bayern new energy ahead of key games

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo might have been the missing piece in Bayern Munich's puzzle. The Portuguese fullback, for so long a key player at Manchester City, looked a perfect fit on his Bayern debut, needing only 17 minutes to set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Premier League clubs shatter spending records in January window

The British transfer record was smashed on deadline day as an unprecedented January transfer window ended with Premier League clubs having spent £2.8bn during the 2022-23 season. Chelsea's 121m euro (£107m) deal for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took the total expenditure by top-flight clubs in January to a...
FOX Sports

Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.

