Starr leads Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Girls basketball recap
Emma Starr led the way for Northern Highlands, posting 29 points and being the only girl in the game to score in double figures, as it defeated Ridgewood 51-24 in Ridgewood. Northern Highlands held a 21-10 lead at the half and extended its lead to 40-17 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Julian Caldejon takes McNair over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon went 10 of 12 from the line in his game-high 31 points, which included three 3-pointers, as McNair won, 69-45, over Ferris in Jersey City. McNair (10-7) went on a decisive 24-4 run in the second quarter for a 40-19 lead at halftime. Rahul Rahim paced Ferris (7-12)...
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Second quarter run propels Bayonne past Lincoln
Bayonne used a second quarter run to build big lead in an eventual 53-29 win over Lincoln, in Jersey City. After it led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, Bayonne (14-7), went on a 19-8 run in the second that extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime.
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Washington Township defeats Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Dan Reistle finished with 20 points for Washington Township in its 58-54 victory over Clearview in Sewell. Washington Township (16-4) sprang out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 10-point lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 31-25 in the second half, Washington Township held on for the win.
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Opening quarter lead holds up for West Essex in win over Caldwell
West Essex’s hot start held up in the end to narrowly defeat Caldwell 48-46, in North Caldwell. West Essex (13-5) led 17-11 after the first quarter, and clutched on to that lead for the rest of the game as Caldwell (5-13) matched bucket for bucket. At halftime West Essex...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas edges unranked Colonia in OT - Boys basketball recap
Michael Jones put in 14 points while Terrell Pitts added 10 more as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime on the road, 49-48, over Colonia. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-1) led 27-21 at the half but Colonia (16-5) finished with a 17-11 run to end regulation in a 46-46 tie.
No. 9 St. Rose over Hudson Catholic - Metro Classic - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Hodge’s 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists led a balanced offensive effort for St. Rose, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Hudson Catholic, 64-43, in the Metro Classic at Kean University in Union. Bryan Ebeling scored 15 points and Gio Panzini added 12...
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title
On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
