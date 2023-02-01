Read full article on original website
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
Starr leads Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Girls basketball recap
Emma Starr led the way for Northern Highlands, posting 29 points and being the only girl in the game to score in double figures, as it defeated Ridgewood 51-24 in Ridgewood. Northern Highlands held a 21-10 lead at the half and extended its lead to 40-17 after a 19-7 run in the third quarter.
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title
On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
Boys Basketball: Second quarter run propels Bayonne past Lincoln
Bayonne used a second quarter run to build big lead in an eventual 53-29 win over Lincoln, in Jersey City. After it led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, Bayonne (14-7), went on a 19-8 run in the second that extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Boys ice hockey - Fidacone’s two goals lift No. 1 Delbarton over Don Bosco Prep
Jack Fidacaro scored twice int he first period, lifting Delbarton - No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at Sportscare Arena on Thursday. Nick Faccone also scored in that dominant first period for the Green Wave, who are now 13-1-1 on the season.
Middletown South boys basketball adds 15th straight win on Senior Night
When Middletown South walked off the court the day after Christmas, all it could do was wonder what it was going to take to get in the win column this winter. The Eagles had just came up short in overtime against Brick Memorial at RWJ Barnabas Healthcare Arena and it seemed like this team couldn’t buy a win.
Boys Ice Hockey: Gill St. Bernard’s scores twice in third period to defeat Vernon
Gill St. Bernard’s scored two goals in the third period to comeback and defeat Vernon 3-2 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Michael Scarpati scored shorthanded at 9:53 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2, then Julian Tramontano put in the game winning goal with 2:02 left to play as Gill St. Bernard’s (4-7-2) won its second straight game.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Phillipsburg boys basketball rolls to another win at rival Easton
Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team once again surged past rival Easton at the start. The Stateliners posted an impressive first quarter and defeated the Red Rovers 59-42 at Easton Area Middle School on Wednesday night.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Blair vs. No. 1 Delbarton: Projected starting lineups for N.J. wrestling’s biggest dual
It’s the matchup everyone had circled on their calendar. The NJ.com No. 1 team in Delbarton is taking on Rokfin’s nation No. 1 in Blair.
