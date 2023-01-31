Read full article on original website
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
10 states where inflation is hitting the hardest
Everyday expenses—including gasoline, groceries, rent, transportation and utility bills—are growing at a pace not seen in decades, and 2 in 5 Americans are having a hard time making ends meet, according to U.S. Census data. Experian examined data from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey to evaluate which...
Herald Community Newspapers
How states compare by their commercial energy use
When asked about what items in your life use energy, you might think of objects in your home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. You might not immediately think of all that energy from the other places you visit on a regular basis. In fact, commercial buildings that people frequent every day—grocery stores, restaurants, offices, warehouses, and retail shops, just to name a few—all use a significant amount of energy to run their daily operations.
Herald Community Newspapers
How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short
Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
Herald Community Newspapers
Folks scramble as the price of eggs soars nationwide
You can believe the hype. Last week, a boutique grocery on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was selling eggs for $17.99 a dozen. They weren’t Faberge eggs, dripping in diamonds and gilt. They were ordinary chicken-hatched, single-yolk, large “organic” eggs. This news flash is courtesy of The...
Comments / 0