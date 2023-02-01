On a night where Evan Milanesi scored his 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, Abundant Life came away with a 58-52 victory in Nutley. Despite trailing 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Abundant Life (7-7) came up big in the fourth as it outscored Veritas Christian 21-12. Veritas Christian (15-5) jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Abundant Life cut it to a three-point game at halftime.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO