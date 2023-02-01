Read full article on original website
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas edges unranked Colonia in OT - Boys basketball recap
Michael Jones put in 14 points while Terrell Pitts added 10 more as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime on the road, 49-48, over Colonia. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-1) led 27-21 at the half but Colonia (16-5) finished with a 17-11 run to end regulation in a 46-46 tie.
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face
Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Feb. 2
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title
On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
Here’s why Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell earned another contract extension
Steve Pikiell was not in the mood to look too far ahead. In the moments after his team crushed Minnesota to earn the latest win of its latest remarkable season under his watch, the Rutgers coach deflected a question about the potential he sees in this group. “I’m not a...
N.J. doubles its rate of expanding charter school spots
Students at Achievers Early College Prep Charter School brought letters home on Thursday with long-awaited news – their middle school won state approval to expand through grade 12 after the state denied that request the previous year. “We’re enthused, but it’s a little bittersweet,” said Efe Odeleye, the school’s...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hits $520K jackpot was sold at NJ Transit station
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket that hit the $520,687 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at a shop at the Secaucus Junction New Jersey Transit train station. The winning ticket was purchased at Faber News & Gift at the train station, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store
The $4 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was sold at a convenience store in Camden County. The winner bought the second-prize ticket at One Stop Shoppe on the Whitehorse Pike in Atco, New Jersey Lottery officials announced Wednesday. The Mega Millions ticket...
EMS volunteer killed in motorcycle crash in front of N.J. shopping center, cops say
A member of the Bayville First Aid Squad was killed Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle turning from Route 9 into a shopping center parking lot in Lacey Township, officials said. Michael McCabe, 49, was riding north on Route 9 and the southbound vehicle was turning left...
Powerball ticket worth $100K, 4 worth $50K sold in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $653M
Four $50,000 tickets and one lottery ticket worth $100,000 were sold in New Jersey for Monday’s Powerball drawing. No one across the country hit the $606.6 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Wednesday’s drawing to $653 million with a cash option of $350.5 million. The third-prize tickets...
N.J. weather: ‘Dangerous’ cold to blast state this weekend with below-zero wind chills
The last of the light snow that fell over parts of New Jersey overnight is pushing away, setting up two days of seasonable weather before “dangerously cold” temperatures descend upon the Garden State on Friday and Saturday. Snow accumulations around the state remained below 1 inch as of...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15, cops say
A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Route 15 in Jefferson on Monday afternoon, officials said. Wilson Noriega, of Wharton, was hit by a northbound vehicle in the area of Taylor Road just before 2:15 p.m., Jefferson police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and...
Van Doren selected as first vice president of the New Jersey Association of Counties
At the annual reorganization meeting of the New Jersey Association of Counties, held on Jan. 27, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren was selected to serve as first vice president of the organization. The New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) is a non-partisan organization that is committed to advocating...
N.J. police chief pleads guilty to drunken driving, lawyer says
Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated Thursday, stemming from an incident in Hamilton last April in which police found him lying in the road behind his truck. Pesce, a Hamilton resident, appeared in the town’s municipal court and agreed to a plea deal that...
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week
A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
