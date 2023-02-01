ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Feb. 2: Rutgers adds new face

Billy Janzer, a redshirt junior for Rutgers and former two-time state champion from Delsea, wrestled his way back into the national rankings this week following back-to-back wins against Michigan and Northwestern. Against Northwestern, Janzer downed No. 28 Andrew Davison in overtime. It was a victory that came a week after Janzer pushed Michigan State’s 14th-ranked Cameron Caffey to the brink before losing in sudden victory.
Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex rallies past West Morris to win Haas Division title

On December 10th, everything went wrong for Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex. The tri-op, in its first season in the MCSSIHL Haas Division after spending the last two in the Charette, found itself in an early hole against the reigning Haas Cup champions in West Morris in that game. Things just continued to spiral out of control in that contest, en route to a rude awakening in a 10-3 loss that day.
BERNARDS, NJ
N.J. doubles its rate of expanding charter school spots

Students at Achievers Early College Prep Charter School brought letters home on Thursday with long-awaited news – their middle school won state approval to expand through grade 12 after the state denied that request the previous year. “We’re enthused, but it’s a little bittersweet,” said Efe Odeleye, the school’s...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15, cops say

A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along Route 15 in Jefferson on Monday afternoon, officials said. Wilson Noriega, of Wharton, was hit by a northbound vehicle in the area of Taylor Road just before 2:15 p.m., Jefferson police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and...
JEFFERSON, NJ
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week

A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
