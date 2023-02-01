ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

NJ.com

Moorestown clinches division title with win over Seneca - Boys basketball recap

CJ Hayes and Lamar Davis scored 10 points apiece to help Moorestown clinch the Olympic Conference Patriot Division title in a 48-32 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. It marks the second straight division title for Moorestown (15-4), who won the Burlington County Scholastic League Patriot Division title last season. Moorestown held just a three-point lead at halftime but went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 12 points.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap

Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan's one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
