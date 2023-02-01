Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 60-50 in Egg Harbor Township. With the victory, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games. Egg Harbor (18-4) sprang out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter before Holy Spirit (7-14) made...
Wildwood’s Hans joins 1,000-point club in loss to Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood junior Junior Hans scored five points to join the Warriros’ 1,000-point club in a 70-40 loss at Salem. Hans needed three points to reach the milestone. Jabez Danzues had 22 points to lead Salem. Anthony Farmer scored 17 points and Amare Smith added 12 to the cause. Brian...
Moorestown clinches division title with win over Seneca - Boys basketball recap
CJ Hayes and Lamar Davis scored 10 points apiece to help Moorestown clinch the Olympic Conference Patriot Division title in a 48-32 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. It marks the second straight division title for Moorestown (15-4), who won the Burlington County Scholastic League Patriot Division title last season. Moorestown held just a three-point lead at halftime but went on a 16-7 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 12 points.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
Toms River North takes Donovan Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki went four of six from the line in her 11 points as Toms River North won at home, 44-37, over Donovan Catholic. Toms River North (16-2) trailed 21-20 at the half but pulled away for good with a 13-8 run in the third quarter. Gabriella Ross led everyone...
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Meldrum helps Delran make quick work of Timber Creek - Wrestling recap
Sean Meldrum needed just 15 seconds to earn a pin at 126 pounds in a 42-28 home win over Timber Creek. Drew Roskos (150) earned the other pin in the win. Amir Reason-Dallas (190) and Khalil Dancy (215) scored back-to-back sticks to keep Creek within striking distance. The N.J. High...
Boys ice hockey - Toms River South-East scores four unanswered to take 15th win
A three-goal second period started a massive comeback, propelling Toms River South-East to a 4-1 victory over Freehold Boro-Raritan-Colts Neck at the Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River. Ryan Fortunato and Brady Verdon scored to give Toms River East-South the lead, which was followed by a short-handed finish by...
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
Phillipsburg boys basketball rolls to another win at rival Easton
Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team once again surged past rival Easton at the start. The Stateliners posted an impressive first quarter and defeated the Red Rovers 59-42 at Easton Area Middle School on Wednesday night.
Gismondi improves to 26-1 as Gateway beats Haddon Heights - Wrestling recap
Dante Gismondi won by fall at 120 pounds as he improved to 26-1 on the season in Gateway’s 58-15 victory over Haddon Heights in Woodbury Heights. Jovan Reyes (132), Donte Nocito (157), Chris Martinez (165) and Luis Ferrer (190) also notched pins for Gateway, which raised its record to 13-9.
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
Unselfish Graves sparks Glassboro past Schalick (PHOTOS)
After an 18-point outburst in the first half on Thursday, Charles Graves was well within range of the career-high 29 he scored earlier this season.
St. John Vianney over Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Danny Greenhall scored two goals and had an assist as well as St. John Vianney defeated Manalapan 5-3 at the Howell Ice Arena. St. John Vianney (11-5-1) scored two goals to Manalapan’s one in the first period, but was outscored 2-1 in the second. It added two more goals in the third period to secure the win. It outshot Manalapan 34-23 in the game.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
