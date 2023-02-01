ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap

Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Academy Charter over Noor-ul-iman - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Lyonns scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers in Academy Charter’s 66-49 victory over Noor-ul-iman in Lake Como. Dante Lyonns had 13 points and Randel Sullivan added 10 for Academy Charter (8-10), which led 31-23 at halftime. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
LAKE COMO, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap

Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy