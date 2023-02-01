Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO