Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Toms River North takes Donovan Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki went four of six from the line in her 11 points as Toms River North won at home, 44-37, over Donovan Catholic. Toms River North (16-2) trailed 21-20 at the half but pulled away for good with a 13-8 run in the third quarter. Gabriella Ross led everyone...
Delfosse, Johnson, power No. 7 Ewing past Hillsborough - Girls basketball recap
Te’Yala Delfosse scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks as Ewing, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Hillsborough, 86-67, in Ewing. Joi Johnson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ewing (19-2), which stormed out to a...
Egg Harbor defeats Holy Spirit - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored a game-high 22 points to lead Egg Harbor past Holy Spirit 60-50 in Egg Harbor Township. With the victory, the Eagles have won nine of their last 10 games. Egg Harbor (18-4) sprang out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter before Holy Spirit (7-14) made...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Academy Charter over Noor-ul-iman - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Lyonns scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers in Academy Charter’s 66-49 victory over Noor-ul-iman in Lake Como. Dante Lyonns had 13 points and Randel Sullivan added 10 for Academy Charter (8-10), which led 31-23 at halftime. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by...
Gloucester over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman posted a near triple-double, securing the double-double with 25 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals to lead Gloucester as it defeated Gateway 70-51 in Gloucester City. Michael Light also had 15 points, four assists and three steals with Kadon Harris adding 12 points. Gloucester (15-7) held...
Wildwood’s Hans joins 1,000-point club in loss to Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood junior Junior Hans scored five points to join the Warriros’ 1,000-point club in a 70-40 loss at Salem. Hans needed three points to reach the milestone. Jabez Danzues had 22 points to lead Salem. Anthony Farmer scored 17 points and Amare Smith added 12 to the cause. Brian...
First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
Freehold Township defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Holmes-Cotter posted a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Freehold Township as it defeatd Freehold Borough 79-57 in the Jack Kuhnert Memorial Game at Freehold Township High School in Freehold. Freehold Township (15-3) took the win in the game for the third year in a row, also extending its win...
No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas edges unranked Colonia in OT - Boys basketball recap
Michael Jones put in 14 points while Terrell Pitts added 10 more as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won in overtime on the road, 49-48, over Colonia. St. Thomas Aquinas (20-1) led 27-21 at the half but Colonia (16-5) finished with a 17-11 run to end regulation in a 46-46 tie.
Hannah Hidalgo nets her 2,000th point as No. 2 Paul VI rolls past Camden Catholic
Hannah Hidalgo finally got a chance to take a deep breath as she stood on the court following Paul VI’s game against Camden Catholic. She admitted that the pressure of securing a personal milestone -- 2,000 career points -- weighed on her over the past couple of days heading into Thursday night’s game.
Boys Basketball: Ingram drops 33 to lead St. Joseph (Met.) past No. 10 Rutgers Prep
Josh Ingram scored a game high 33 points to lead St. Joseph (Met.) to a 73-61 win over Rutgers Prep, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. Ingram has scored 30 or more points in two of the Falcons’ last six games, and in the other four games he’s scored at least 20 points.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
No. 2 Paul VI continues to roll, defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, seven assists and five steals to lift Paul VI, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 90-28 victory over Camden in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young added 11 points with nine rebounds and Shariah Baynes had 10 points and seven assists for Paul VI (16-2), which sprinted out to a 29-3 first quarter. Eva Andrews had nine points with 11 rebounds and Rachel Thatcher scored nine points.
Unselfish Graves sparks Glassboro past Schalick (PHOTOS)
After an 18-point outburst in the first half on Thursday, Charles Graves was well within range of the career-high 29 he scored earlier this season.
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
