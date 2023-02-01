Read full article on original website
Kittatinny edges out Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap
Mike Zoellner scored 18 points for Kittatinny as it defeated Morristown-Beard 44-39 in Newton. Kittatinny (7-8) held a 24-20 lead at the half and outscored Morristown-Beard 20-19 in the second half. Caedon Jones also had 11 points. Morristown-Beard falls to 2-15 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying...
Neuenhaus powers Saddle River Day over Monroe - Boys basketball recap
Parker Neuenhaus had 20 points as Saddle River Day beat Monroe 58-40 on the road. Richard Machado added 19 points and thre 3-pointers in the win. Myle Marabuto had 16 points to lead Monroe. Mark Laughery added 10 more. Saddle River methodically extended their six-point halftime lead with a 15-9...
Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
Shore over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos had 21 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to lift Shore to a 47-42 victory over Old Bridge in West Long Branch. Reese Fiore added 10 points and six rebounds for Shore (17-3), which led 14-6 in the first quarter. Conley Smolokoff added seven points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Aguilar strikes for 32 as Middlesex tops South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar’s 32 points, 10 steals and six rebounds fueled Middlesex to a 67-56 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 23 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Middlesex (15-4), which used a 21-12 fourth quarter to pull away. Sara McNelly had 17...
Wallkill Valley tops Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Schels led the way for Wallkill Valley with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as it defeated Hopatcong 46-30 in Hopatcong. Erin Anderson also tallied 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals with Jennifer Roth posting six points and five rebounds. Wallkill Valley (12-8) held a...
Julian Caldejon takes McNair over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon went 10 of 12 from the line in his game-high 31 points, which included three 3-pointers, as McNair won, 69-45, over Ferris in Jersey City. McNair (10-7) went on a decisive 24-4 run in the second quarter for a 40-19 lead at halftime. Rahul Rahim paced Ferris (7-12)...
Columbia defeats North Star Academy - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Myers netted 15 points to help lift Columbia over North Star Academy 52-46 in Maplewood. With the victory, the Cougars have won five of their last six. Columbia (15-4) fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter before tying things up at 23 at halftime. Columbia pulled away in the second half outscoring North Star Academy 29-23.
Z’yaire Simmons drops 36 as Paterson Kennedy beats Pasaaic - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons scored 36 points as Paterson Kennedy beat Passaic for a 59-43 home game. Simmons also pulled down 15 rebounds. Marlon Torres had 15 points and Zahkai Sylvester added 13 for Passiac. Kennedy built three-point advantage after one period and extended it in each successive quarter. The N.J....
Linden over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Butler scored 16 points as Linden defeated Robbinsville, 66-47, in Robbinsville. Jekhi Burnam and Elijah Motley had 14 points apiece with Burnam adding four blocks and four rebounds for Linden (17-4), which used an 18-9 third quarter to pull away. Jaylan Hodge dished out nine assists to go with six points and five rebounds.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
No. 18 Arts over Newark Central - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Akande’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals lifted Arts, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 46-41 victory over Newark Central in Newark. Spencer Joyner had nine points with 12 rebounds for Arts (15-5), which led 18-15 at halftime. Elijon Nix scored 11 points and Tyler Velez added seven with six rebounds.
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic over No. 11 St. Rose - Girls basketball recap
Addy Nyemchek sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 52-48, over No. 11 St. Rose in Belmar. Tessa Carman went six of eight from the line in her 12 points for Red Bank Catholic (20-1), which trailed 30-23 at the half but knotted the score at 37-all in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Milanesi nets 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, falls to Abundant Life
On a night where Evan Milanesi scored his 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, Abundant Life came away with a 58-52 victory in Nutley. Despite trailing 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Abundant Life (7-7) came up big in the fourth as it outscored Veritas Christian 21-12. Veritas Christian (15-5) jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Abundant Life cut it to a three-point game at halftime.
Boys basketball: Dickstein leads Mount Olive past Dover
Jake Dickstein finished with 20 points to lead Mount Olive to a 69-58 win over Dover in Mount Olive. Anthony Giammonco and Jayden Cordero tallied 11 points apiece for Mount Olive (6-11). Joshua Quiles totaled 22 points and seven assists for Dover (7-9), while A.J. Piechota added 18 points and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth wins big over Marlboro-Holmdel
Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth took full control from the opening puck drop and never let it go in a 7-1 win over Marlboro-Holmdel at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (10-3-3) jumped out of the gates with four goals in the first period. Marlboro-Holmdel’s lone goal came in the second period.
Boys Basketball: Second quarter run propels Bayonne past Lincoln
Bayonne used a second quarter run to build big lead in an eventual 53-29 win over Lincoln, in Jersey City. After it led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, Bayonne (14-7), went on a 19-8 run in the second that extended the lead to 28-13 at halftime.
Boys basketball: Eisenberg and Ekberg leads Wall past Long Branch
Matt Eisenberg totaled 19 points to lead Wall to a 66-56 home victory over Long Branch. Tom Ekberg also had 16 points with Demitri Tuadding adding 11 points for Wall (4-15). Peter Da’ Cruz led all scorers with 20 points for Long Branch (3-18), while Bruce Gooding and Anubis Roman tallied 11 points apiece.
Tyler Tejada leads No. 11 Teaneck over Pascack Valley - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Tejada brought 18 points and nine rebounds in leading four players in double figures as Teaneck, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 65-60, over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Keith Mcknight posted 15 points and six boards while Ty Carnegie added 13 points and five assists, and Mickell...
Boys ice hockey - Fidacone’s two goals lift No. 1 Delbarton over Don Bosco Prep
Jack Fidacaro scored twice int he first period, lifting Delbarton - No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep at Sportscare Arena on Thursday. Nick Faccone also scored in that dominant first period for the Green Wave, who are now 13-1-1 on the season.
