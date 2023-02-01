Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How It Feels to Have Inattentive-Type ADHD
The three types of ADHD are inattentive, hyperactive, and combined. Inattentive is most likely to be overlooked or misdiagnosed. Although ADHD medications are controversial, they can benefit some children, allowing them to focus and complete work. Kids with ADHD can hyperfocus when they're engaged in a topic or activity, giving...
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
An eye on postpartum depression, in light of Massachusetts mother tragedy: What to know
A mother of three in Duxbury, Massachusetts, has been hospitalized after she allegedly harmed her children, all of whom died. The tragedy has prompted questions about postpartum depression.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
verywellmind.com
ADHD and Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is the most common comorbid condition in children with ADHD. As much as 60% of patients with ADHD have also been diagnosed with ODD. That high frequency of comorbidity brings up two questions: What is oppositional defiant disorder and how do you tell the difference between ADHD and ODD?
Racial disparities can affect brain development in Black children, new study finds
Structural racism creates barriers in housing, employment and economic opportunity for Black people and other people of color. Now, a new study has found it can also have a harmful impact on children’s brain development. The study, published Wednesday by the American Journal of Psychiatry, found that Black children...
MRIs show racism and poverty may alter brain development of Black children, study says
Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.
TODAY.com
Pediatricians share questions they wish more parents would ask at well-child visits
While most parents make sure to schedule regular wellness checks for their kids, many don’t consistently prepare questions to ask the pediatrician ahead of time so they can make the most of the visit, a new report finds. Responses to a national poll revealed that 25% of parents say...
technologynetworks.com
Complex Relationship Between Sleep Meds and Dementia Explored in New Study
A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
After 4 years of ‘gentle parenting’ I’m completely burned out
A mom shared a pressing parenting concern on Reddit recently — and asked for help. The parenting philosophy known as “gentle parenting” has not been working for her, the concerned mother told the online community — and said she felt like “an emotional punching bag” for her four-year-old child. “I was not raised by gentle parents and I knew I needed to do better for my kids, so I really latched onto the gentle parenting philosophy,” a Reddit user known as “mamaearthdumpling” wrote in the parenting subreddit in a post titled, “Gentle parenting burnout.” The post continued, “I’m now four years into it and I feel...
Spouse's Reason for Slamming In-Law as 'Inconsiderate Guest' Sparks Debate
One Mumsnet user posted: "A bed and sharing meals with you is the basic level of accommodation you should offer, you're hardly pushing the boat out!"
MedicalXpress
Greater adversity in childhood linked to premature aging in midlife and beyond
Exposure to a greater number of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may accelerate biological aging in older adults, a McMaster University study has found. The research was published online in the journal Aging Cell. The study analyzed data from 1,445 participants aged 45 to 85 years from the Canadian Longitudinal Study...
Mum praised for how she handled teenage daughter's pregnancy
A mum has received widespread praise for her sensitive reaction to her teenage daughter's pregnancy which she discovered by accident. It all went down when Nicole (@thehennessyshouse) discovered a pregnancy test wrapper on her bathroom floor and quickly realised that it must belong to her teenage daughter Angelina. Watch below:
wonderbaby.org
Cloth Diapers for Beginners: A New Parent’s Guide
Evidence suggests cloth diapering is better for your baby’s skin and can make the transition to potty training easier. The most significant difference between cloth diapering and a disposable diaper is that you have less absorbency with cloth and will need to change your baby more often to prevent rashes.
technologynetworks.com
Synching Information Speed To Brain Rhythms Enhances Adult Learning
Scientists have shown for the first time that briefly tuning into a person’s individual brainwave cycle before they perform a learning task dramatically boosts the speed at which cognitive skills improve. Calibrating rates of information delivery to match the natural tempo of our brains increases our capacity to absorb...
MedicalXpress
IQ changes over time may help track development, guide intervention in autistic youth
A long-term study by UC Davis MIND Institute researchers confirms that changes in the IQ level of autistic children may help predict their path of communication and behavioral development as adolescents. The new work builds on a previous MIND Institute study of IQ trajectories in autistic children ages 2-8. It...
psychologytoday.com
The Patient Who Made Me Question Everything
Sometimes, people don't want help, but their families do. Family members can learn skills to communicate more effectively with adolescents about issues from suicidal thinking to college applications. We can't control other people's behavior, but we can help them make good decisions by showing curiosity and respect. In my final...
Next Avenue
Happily Aging Without Children
At 80, she has no regrets and is grateful for the many connections she's made in her life. In 1974, at 32 years old, with my biological clock ticking in my head and a mother-in-law saying, "Go home and practice!," I questioned whether I wanted to birth or raise children. I started thinking, Maybe there is something wrong with me? Why would a woman loving her school kids [I was a teacher] not want to have her own children? Wasn't this my biological destiny?
Comments / 0