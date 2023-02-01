Today, I’ll share a few thoughts on the Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 wide angle zoom after getting to try it hands on for a bit of testing. First things first. Let me start out this particular essay by pointing out that I am not someone who uses wide angle lenses a lot. There are several practical reasons for this. One, I primarily shoot people. And, while you can use a wide angle lens to shoot people to great effect, there is a point in my taste profile where a lens can be too wide. As someone who can often get lost in the moment during a photoshoot and forget what exact focus length I am zoomed in/out to, I have, on more than one occasion, gotten back home and looked at my photos only to realize that my perfectly proportioned model somehow now looks like a character from Avatar. So, for safety and my own sanity, I generally stick to a 24-70mm lens for most of my work. I am usually on the wider end of that mid-range zoom. But it does prevent me from going full fisheye while giving me a wide enough field of view to suit most of my tastes.

