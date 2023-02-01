Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a hidden photography upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have Adobe Lightroom built into its pro ExpertRAW camera app, allowing you to take and edit detailed images without leaving the phone.
Fstoppers
Big Canon Announcements Are Likely Coming Very Soon
Time to get excited. New Canon cameras and lenses are on the way soon. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon will soon announce two new cameras and two new lenses. These will include: the EOS R8 full frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R50 APS-C mirrorless camera, the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lens.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which Is Better?
Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is here to take on the iPhone 14. Of all the models in Samsung's lineup, the entry-level Galaxy S23 is the one that competes with the regular iPhone 14. Both are compact phones with reasonable price tags, powerful internals, and a competent camera setup.
Fstoppers
How to Handle Harsh Light in Wedding Photography
One of the challenges of wedding photography is that you are on a tight timeline, and if conditions are not flattering or conducive to portraiture, you have no choice but to power through them and still create the best images you can. So, what can you do when the big day presents with harsh, hard light? This excellent video tutorial features an experienced wedding photographer showing you how she handles harsh light to still create flattering, memorable images.
Block out V-Day lovebirds with this Sony WF-1000XM4 deal
Sony's best earbuds to date offer amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, fit to wear the name premium. The retail price is kind of high, so anytime you can snag them at a discount like the one we have today, you should jump on it.
Fstoppers
Another Canon Lens Is on the Horizon This Month
Since the release of the EOS R5, EOS R6, and RF 28-70mm f/2L, Canon has been very aggressive in both the designs of their lenses and the timelines of their releases. It seems the company has no intention of slowing down, with another lens likely to be announced later this month.
Fstoppers
Spending Some Time With the Nikon NIKKOR 17-28mm f/2.8
Today, I’ll share a few thoughts on the Nikon NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 wide angle zoom after getting to try it hands on for a bit of testing. First things first. Let me start out this particular essay by pointing out that I am not someone who uses wide angle lenses a lot. There are several practical reasons for this. One, I primarily shoot people. And, while you can use a wide angle lens to shoot people to great effect, there is a point in my taste profile where a lens can be too wide. As someone who can often get lost in the moment during a photoshoot and forget what exact focus length I am zoomed in/out to, I have, on more than one occasion, gotten back home and looked at my photos only to realize that my perfectly proportioned model somehow now looks like a character from Avatar. So, for safety and my own sanity, I generally stick to a 24-70mm lens for most of my work. I am usually on the wider end of that mid-range zoom. But it does prevent me from going full fisheye while giving me a wide enough field of view to suit most of my tastes.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Macro Photography
The beauty of macro photography is that you do not have to travel, book a model, or do anything involved to produce fantastic and compelling work. We are literally surrounded by potential subjects everywhere we go, and with a little bit of knowledge and patience, you can capture an entirely different world hidden in plain sight. If you are new to macro photography, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to get started.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus screen protectors 2023
Slap on one of these robust screen protectors to safeguard your Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. The screen is the most delicate part of the phone, therefore it needs the most attention.
Fstoppers
An Effective, Professional One-Light Portrait Photography Setup
If you look at the work of top photographers, you might be fooled into thinking that the only way to create professional images is through the use of complex setups with several lights. However, you might be pleased and surprised to discover that you can create compelling portraits with just a single light, and this fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you need to know.
The Verge
The most surprising camera I have used in years
At nearly three pounds, or 1,340g, the $5,500 Nikon Z9 is a brick of a mirrorless camera with more buttons and features than I have been able to test in the nearly two months I have had with it. It has a new full-frame 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor that, thanks to the new Expeed 7 image processor, can shoot RAW photos at 20fps for over 1,000 frames (assuming you are using a fast enough card). And the video specs put flagship specs from Sony’s A1 and Canon’s R5 to shame. They include 12-bit 8K 60fps or 4K 120fps both in N-RAW, Nikon’s RAW video format. You can also shoot in ProRes RAW up to 5K 30fps.
Denon launches flagship AVC-A1H and high-powered AVC-X4800H AV amps
Denon's news amps were announced back in September, and are now available.
PC Magazine
The Best Phone and Camera Gimbals for 2023
For a long time, you had to choose between buying a camera that snapped still photos or moving pictures. But the lines have eroded over the years, and the mirrorless interchangeable lens systems that dominate the camera market today are true hybrid devices that are just as good at recording 4K and 8K video as they are at snapping high-quality Raw photos.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Puts 200MP Camera And S Pen Into A Refined Flagship
Faster, sleeker, and more practical, the Galaxy S23 Ultra aims to kick off 2023's smartphone flagships with a high bar for Google, Apple, and everyone else.
Android Headlines
Official Galaxy S23 series unboxing videos are now live!
Samsung announced its new flagship smartphone series yesterday, that’s not exactly a secret. We already have a ton of content on the site, and more is coming. Speaking of which, Samsung just released some official unboxing videos, featuring all three Galaxy S23 series devices. Samsung published two new unboxing...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on review: first impressions
Samsung has upped the ante on its latest powerhouse flagship phone
Android Headlines
The very first Sony Xperia 1 V image appears
The very first Sony Xperia 1 V image has just surfaced, and it’s a live image (shown below the article). It’s showing Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone. This image actually does say a lot, even though it’s a bit cropped out. It does show us the back side of the phone only, so keep that in mind.
CNET
This Clever Tech Gets Better Photos From the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Other Flagship Phones
Megapixels used to be so much simpler: A bigger number meant your camera could capture more photo detail as long as the scene had enough light. But a technology called pixel binning that's now universal on flagship smartphones -- including in the Samsung Galaxy S23 announced Wednesday -- is changing the old photography rules for the better.
