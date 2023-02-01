Read full article on original website
WBTV
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
qcnews.com
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change to the route near Bojangles Coliseum. Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student. Updated: 13 hours...
qcnews.com
Middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent: Deputies
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31. Middle school coach arrested after controversy over …. Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday,...
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
foxwilmington.com
Mother, grandfather arrested in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County were arrested. On Monday, they were indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance footage from the business...
Matthews Police Department: Suspect identified in 2022 Kohl’s robbery
The Matthews Police Department announced that a suspect has been identified in last January’s Kohl’s robbery.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
North Carolina man charged in wife’s death enters not guilty plea in 2019 helicopter vandalism
A man convicted of killing his wife with eye drops in 2018 entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on charges he set an Atrium helicopter on fire.
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to wait on mental health facilities to return the releases needed to process concealed carry permits, department officials said. This update on the MCSO’s permitting process comes after gun rights groups and Charlotte-area gun owners sued Mecklenburg County...
Rock Hill woman sentenced for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
A Rock Hill woman will spend time behind bars for involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring.
Concord police officer fired after shooting investigation sues for wrongful termination
The former Concord police officer who was fired after the investigation into a deadly shooting in early 2022 is now suing the police chief and the city of Concord.
860wacb.com
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
