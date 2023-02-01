ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

