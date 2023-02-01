LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball players underwent successful surgeries late last week after suffering season-ending injuries in January. Juwan Gary underwent left shoulder surgery on Jan. 25, and Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig said that the recovery time should be between five and six months. Pietig said that Gary should be close to 100 percent by the end of summer workouts. Gary started NU’s first 17 games in 2022-23 and averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Nebraska’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 7.

