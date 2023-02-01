Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
KSNB Local4
Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
KSNB Local4
Bandoumel, Gary undergo surgery
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball players underwent successful surgeries late last week after suffering season-ending injuries in January. Juwan Gary underwent left shoulder surgery on Jan. 25, and Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig said that the recovery time should be between five and six months. Pietig said that Gary should be close to 100 percent by the end of summer workouts. Gary started NU’s first 17 games in 2022-23 and averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Nebraska’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 7.
KSNB Local4
Aurora boys basketball loses heartbreaker to Waverly on buzzer-beater
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Waverly Friday. The Huskies and Vikings were cold offensively all night. It was 6-2 Wahoo after the first quarter, but the Huskies owned a 23-15 lead heading into the fourth. Down 29-27 in the final seconds, Wahoo hit a buzzer-beating three to...
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball loses battle of conference champions to Wahoo
WAHOO, Neb. (KSNB) - Crete boys basketball traveled to Wahoo for a battle of conference champions Friday. The Cardinals lost to the Warriors 76-61. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora girls basketball loses early lead in 20-point loss to Waverly
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora girls basketball hosted Waverly Friday. The Huskies got out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter, but ended up losing the game 56-36. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday. Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine. “The typical planes that we service here will...
KSNB Local4
Fillmore Central boys basketball upsets to advance to SNC championship
UTICA, Neb. (KSNB) - The semifinal round of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament took place at Centennial Thursday. No. 3 Fillmore Central upset second-seed Sandy Creek 53-41 to advance to the SNC title game. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
KSNB Local4
Mayor, LTU Officials Tout Benefits of Biosolids Program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) officials today said that the latest expansion of Lincoln’s Biosolids Program will bolster the city’s innovative efforts to secure economic and environmental benefits from waste materials. “This is another example of the City’s innovative...
KSNB Local4
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
