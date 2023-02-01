ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KSNB Local4

NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Bandoumel, Gary undergo surgery

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball players underwent successful surgeries late last week after suffering season-ending injuries in January. Juwan Gary underwent left shoulder surgery on Jan. 25, and Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig said that the recovery time should be between five and six months. Pietig said that Gary should be close to 100 percent by the end of summer workouts. Gary started NU’s first 17 games in 2022-23 and averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Nebraska’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 7.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora boys basketball loses heartbreaker to Waverly on buzzer-beater

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora boys basketball hosted Waverly Friday. The Huskies and Vikings were cold offensively all night. It was 6-2 Wahoo after the first quarter, but the Huskies owned a 23-15 lead heading into the fourth. Down 29-27 in the final seconds, Wahoo hit a buzzer-beating three to...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday. Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine. “The typical planes that we service here will...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Mayor, LTU Officials Tout Benefits of Biosolids Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) officials today said that the latest expansion of Lincoln’s Biosolids Program will bolster the city’s innovative efforts to secure economic and environmental benefits from waste materials. “This is another example of the City’s innovative...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE

