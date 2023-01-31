Read full article on original website
17 of the Most Terrifying Cults in History
Official dictionaries define “cult” as a religion regarded as unorthodox or spurious, such as satanic cults. Another definition is a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing. In many of the more extreme cults, a charismatic leader charms, some say brainwashes, members to follow an unconventional religion and set of rules. Some […]
Myth America review: superb group history of the lies that built a nation
This collection of essays by 21 exceptional historians has an ambitious mission: the re-education of Americans assaulted by lies more systematically than any previous generation. The editors are two Princeton history professors, Kevin M Kruse and Julian E Zelizer. They begin with a concise history of how we reached this...
An Introduction to Imperial Cults: The Earliest Cults of Personality
Earlier I wrote about what a cult of personality is: a situation in which a public figure (such as a political leader) is deliberately presented to the people of a country as a great person who should be admired and loved. These cults are what help allow authoritarians and dictators - especially those who are unpopular and/or act incredibly cruel & unkind - to remain in power. The earliest versions of these cults of personality in recorded history are imperial cults. The point of these cults is to have an emperor, king, or leader of a nation be worshipped as a demigod, deity, or someone who claims that a particular god speaks through them and wants them to control the lives of others.
The complex simplicity of Black cops and white supremacy
I almost broke my own rule by deciding to watch the new-age lynching video of Tyre Nichols. The footage is of five Memphis police officers savagely beating him like a "human pinata." For a moment, I thought that watching the video could be the least I could do to bear witness to the tragedy that befell him.
