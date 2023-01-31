Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Trump attorney threatens to sue former prosecutor who wrote "People vs. Donald Trump" book about Manhattan D.A.'s investigation
A former prosecutor who's planning to release a book about the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump he led for nearly a year was warned Monday to expect a lawsuit. Former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz concluded Trump's approach to business was similar to that of former...
Donald Trump Spotted Taking Photo With Alleged Ex-Mob Boss
Donald Trump had more explaining to do this week. A photo he took with an ex-mob boss has raised some questions. The post Donald Trump Spotted Taking Photo With Alleged Ex-Mob Boss appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Court weighs immunity for Donald Trump in defamation case over rape claim
Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit stemming from the former U.S. president's 2019 denial that he raped her.
Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story
Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
Donald Trump's longtime money man, Allen Weisselberg, quickly gets coveted cot in 'safest place' at Rikers
The Trump Organization's ex-CFO breezed through intake at Rikers. His new digs allow hot pots for 'home' cooking, an expert says.
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
Trump makes shocking comments about trusting Putin over US ‘intelligence lowlifes’
Donald Trump has repeated claims that he trusts Russia’s president Vladimir Putin over his own director of national intelligence.The former president was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats when he originally made the claim at a 2018 joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Now, he has repeated them on his Truth Social platform.His post described members of the intelligence community, presumably including the CIA, NSA, FBI and cybersecurity agencies, as “lowlifes”.“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes[?]” wrote the former president in a...
John Durham's secret criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not Clinton or the FBI
Special Counsel John Durham's long investigation of the FBI's probe of Russia's ties to former President Donald Trump never proved former Attorney General Bill Barr's theories that the investigation had started with anti-Trump skulduggery by the CIA and allied intelligence services, or through a conspiracy from Hillary Clinton's rival presidential campaign. But it wasn't for lack of trying, The New York Times detailed Thursday, after a monthlong review Durham's investigation. Durham is currently writing his final report after going 0 for 2 in courtroom prosecutions. The Times report answered some lingering questions from Durham's politically charged investigation, including why his top lieutenant abruptly quit...
New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them.
