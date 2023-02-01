ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Republicans’ ‘ready-to-go’ agenda stalls with surprising speed

About a month ago, there was still some uncertainty about who would lead the House as Republicans prepared to take over the majority. As you might’ve noticed, Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker proved to be a bit more contentious than the GOP hoped. But while that intra-party drama...
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims

Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
Why Trump’s invoking the Fifth can be used against him — in his civil case

Donald Trump, who has said that invoking the Fifth is for mobsters and not for innocents, has famously been radicalized in favor of the right against self-incrimination. We saw evidence of that evolution this week, when video was published of Trump’s deposition last year in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud probe.

