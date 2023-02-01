Read full article on original website
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 16% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 16.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.33. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.44% up from its 52-week low and 51.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 8.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,500.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.31%...
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.47% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,140.60. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 513529685, 77.14% below its average volume of 2246937352.83. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/EUR Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.448% up from its 52-week low and 13.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
GameStop Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.52% in 21 sessions from $17.32 to $22.26 at 16:23 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. GameStop’s last close...
NYSE FANG Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 9.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,865.53. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.19% up from its 52-week low and 0.3% down from its 52-week high.
Coffee Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:59 EST on Friday, 3 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.40. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 14998, 16.87% below its average volume of 18042.45. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
MicroVision Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose by a staggering 27.24% in 21 sessions from $2.57 at 2023-01-04, to $3.27 at 16:13 EST on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Palladium Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Thursday, 2 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,663.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 296, 99.99% below its average volume of 5300791266.52. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,205.79. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.68% up from its 52-week low and 9.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 15.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,046.50. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1336215000, 78.83% below its average volume of 6314775477.79. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0475% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.346% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.415% for the last session’s close. At 00:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.196% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 1.379% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.91.
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 9.01% to $6.82 at 15:58 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
Marvell Technology Group Stock Jumps By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) jumped by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $36.61 at 2023-01-04, to $46.88 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
NL Industries And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – NL Industries (NL), Aramark (ARMK), Allstate (ALL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Xenetic Biosciences And SmileDirectClub On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Xenetic Biosciences, Sirius XM Holdings, and ONE Gas. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
