ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 16% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 16.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.33. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.44% up from its 52-week low and 51.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 8.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,500.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.31%...
via.news

S&P 500 Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.47% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,140.60. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 513529685, 77.14% below its average volume of 2246937352.83. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

USD/EUR Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.448% up from its 52-week low and 13.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

GameStop Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.52% in 21 sessions from $17.32 to $22.26 at 16:23 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. GameStop’s last close...
TEXAS STATE
via.news

NYSE FANG Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 9.69% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,865.53. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.19% up from its 52-week low and 0.3% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Coffee Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:59 EST on Friday, 3 February, Coffee (KC) is $173.40. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 14998, 16.87% below its average volume of 18042.45. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Thursday, 2 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,663.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 296, 99.99% below its average volume of 5300791266.52. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,205.79. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.68% up from its 52-week low and 9.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 15.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,046.50. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1336215000, 78.83% below its average volume of 6314775477.79. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

USD/EUR Bullish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.0475% for the last session’s close. At 01:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.346% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
via.news

USD/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.415% for the last session’s close. At 00:08 EST on Saturday, 4 February, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. About USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.196% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 1.379% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.91.
via.news

Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 9.01% to $6.82 at 15:58 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
COLORADO STATE
via.news

NYSE FANG Jumps By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 4.91% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,772.95. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.09% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $5,196.59 and 6.86% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $5,402.10.
via.news

Marvell Technology Group Stock Jumps By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) jumped by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $36.61 at 2023-01-04, to $46.88 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy