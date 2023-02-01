ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

S&P 500 Went Up By Over 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,149.26. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 523855370, 76.74% below its average volume of 2252599480.24. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
via.news

Copper Futures Drops By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.66% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Copper (HG) is $4.17. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 13065, 99.99% below its average volume of 15013428824.17. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 8.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,500.30. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.31%...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,007.73. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.3% up from its 52-week low and 4.3% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 11.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,838.33. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.61% up from its 52-week low and 12.82% down from its 52-week high.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 3 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.57. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.92% up from its 52-week low and 50.86% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

IBOVESPA Bullish By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 8.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,636.24. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.23% up from its 52-week low and 7.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

USD/EUR Is 3% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Friday, 3 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.161% up from its 52-week low and 12.717% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Suncor Energy Already 4% Down, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Suncor Energy ‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% down. Suncor Energy ‘s last close was $34.72, 18.73% under its 52-week high of $42.72. The last session, NYSE ended with Suncor Energy (SU) rising 2% to $34.72....
investing.com

BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff

© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
via.news

Fiverr Stock 19.01% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fiverr (FVRR) jumping 19.01% to $46.65 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Fiverr’s last close was $39.20, 85.09% below its 52-week high of $262.90. About Fiverr. Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy