Washington Examiner
Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180
Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
via.news
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Bearish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 3 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.57. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.92% up from its 52-week low and 50.86% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,526.50. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.79% up from its 52-week low and 0.97%...
via.news
Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 15.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Coffee (KC) is $177.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 22632, 18.31% above its average volume of 19128.19. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Despite Making History, ExxonMobil Underwhelms. Time to Sell the Energy Stock?
The oil giant's investments paid off last year.
via.news
IBOVESPA Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,205.79. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.68% up from its 52-week low and 9.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy.
via.news
S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.57. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 370393913, 83.63% below its average volume of 2263251410.27. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
US News and World Report
Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Why gas prices are surging this month
Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
