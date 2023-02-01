ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
via.news

Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.74% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Friday, 3 February, Copper (HG) is $4.12. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 14347, 99.99% below its average volume of 14740043847.24. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Bearish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 3 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.57. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.92% up from its 52-week low and 50.86% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,526.50. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.79% up from its 52-week low and 0.97%...
via.news

Coffee Futures Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 15.19% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Coffee (KC) is $177.10. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 22632, 18.31% above its average volume of 19128.19. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $110,205.79. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.68% up from its 52-week low and 9.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

S&P 500 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.57. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 370393913, 83.63% below its average volume of 2263251410.27. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
US News and World Report

Oil Falls $2/barrel on Economic Jitters, U.S. Crude Stock Build

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and as preliminary data indicated a bigger than expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to $86.13 a barrel. U.S. crude fell $1.49, or 1.8%, to...
rigzone.com

Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEW YORK STATE
CNN

Why gas prices are surging this month

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.
GEORGIA STATE
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy