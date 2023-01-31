Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
wpr.org
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
wpr.org
In many parts of the northern U.S., it's really cold. Here's how to stay safe
The "six more weeks of winter" predicted on Groundhog Day are kicking off with quite the cold spell. For many parts of the northern United States, this weekend's weather includes temperatures in the single digits and wind chills expected to dip into the negatives. Skip to resources in your area.
Comments / 2