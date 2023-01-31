Read full article on original website
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
Why Fiverr Stock Soared 20% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) rose 20.5% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The operator of a leading marketplace for freelance services didn't unleash this move through some stunning product announcement or bullish analyst report. Instead, it was a welcome breather after many moons of falling stock prices. The global economy inspired both the negative trend and the sharp reversal.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Will the stock market rise or fall in 2023? Income investors can win either way. Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify unstoppable dividend stocks to buy in February. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $223.78, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations
There's much more to investing than buying low and selling high, and there's much more to stock valuation than buying on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. On the other hand, sometimes it makes sense to buy a high P/E stock because its growth prospects justify its current valuation. That's how investors should think about investing in Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY). Here's why all three are exciting stocks for 2023.
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)
Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares...
Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend
Weis Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
Jefferies Downgrades Travel + Leisure (TNL)
On February 3, 2023, Jefferies downgraded their outlook for Travel + Leisure from Buy to Hold. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is $56.93. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.95% from its latest reported closing price of $42.82.
Farallon Capital Partners Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)
Fintel reports that Farallon Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.83MM shares of Aramark (ARMK). This represents 4.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 17, 2021 they reported 16.31MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Artisan Partners Asset Management said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share. At the...
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades GXO Logistics (GXO)
On February 2, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for GXO Logistics from Neutral to Underperform. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $60.05. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.52% from its latest reported closing price of $54.83.
