Columbus, OH

aiexpress.io

Scientists realized an effective curved spacetime in the lab

The outline of subsequent dynamics and associated questions in cosmology requires an understanding of the quantum fields of the usual mannequin and darkish matter in curved spacetime. Even the decreased drawback of a scalar quantum discipline in an explicitly time-dependent spacetime metric is a theoretical problem. Therefore a quantum discipline simulator can result in insights.
CBS Denver

CU researchers studying Artemis I experiments

More than two months after the Artemis I launch, researchers are analyzing several scientific experiments that were on board.  Some work is happening at the University of Colorado Boulder within the BioServe Space Technologies lab, where the team is determined to find out whether humans could make a similar trip into deep space.  While the Orion capsule has been back for more than a month now, the research into its trip around the moon has only begun. Tobias Niederwieser and his colleagues in Boulder began their analysis in the days after splashdown, and still have a lot of learning to...
BOULDER, CO
wiareport.com

Three Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Endowed Chairs at Research Universities

Will join Yale University in July 2023 as the Wu Tsai Professor in the department of psychology. She will also serve as associate director of the Wu Tsai Institute, and the director of Wu Tsai Institute’s Center for Neurocognition and Behavior. Dr. Nobre joined Oxford University in England in 1994 as the university’s first psychology Junior Research Fellow. Prior to her current appointment as Statutory Chair in Translational Cognitive Neuroscience in 2014, she was the first female Tutorial Fellow in a science discipline at New College. She then was a professor in cognitive neuroscience in the department of experimental psychology.
NEW HAVEN, CT

