More than two months after the Artemis I launch, researchers are analyzing several scientific experiments that were on board. Some work is happening at the University of Colorado Boulder within the BioServe Space Technologies lab, where the team is determined to find out whether humans could make a similar trip into deep space. While the Orion capsule has been back for more than a month now, the research into its trip around the moon has only begun. Tobias Niederwieser and his colleagues in Boulder began their analysis in the days after splashdown, and still have a lot of learning to...

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO