News Channel Nebraska
Probation ordered for Ritalin violation
FALLS CITY – Shelby Kuker, 32, of Falls City was sentenced to three years probation for delivery of a controlled substance near a protected place in March of 2022. She was also sentenced to 20 days in jail for possession of money during a drug violation. The court sealed...
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City man sentence to prison for mushrooms
NEBRASKA CITY - Jacob Murry, 29, of Nebraska City was sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for attempted possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver in February of 2022. Police report a north Seventh Street traffic stop where illegal drugs were found, including...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Beatrice Municipal Airport
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a local hospital from a two-vehicle collision next to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, Friday night. The person, a passenger in a car, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The car, carrying three people, slammed into the back of a pickup on one of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 77.
KSNB Local4
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Pawnee City man poses 'grave danger'
PAWNEE CITY - A $250,000 bond was set in Pawnee County court for a man accused of domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. An arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff Braden Lang claims the family of 31-year-old Joshua Hatfield will be in "grave danger" if he is released from custody.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court
NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County approves armor coating for dustless roads
FALLS CITY - Steve Darveau Jr. of the Richardson County roads department presented the county board Tuesday with a summary of the one and six-year roads plan. The plan includes 11 projects on the one-year plan and 15 additional on the six-year plan at a projected cost of $10.5 million.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Sheriff warns of scams circulating
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has reported several scams circulating the area. He said several reports have been received from callers identifying themselves as being from the IRS and stating they need information from county residents to make sure they receive their refund. He said residents are being asked to verify their social security number, bank routing number so the funds can be deposited into their bank accounts.
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
kfdi.com
Suspicious death reported in northeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with Wamego police and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office on a case involving a suspicious death. A man called 911 early Sunday afternoon after finding his friend dead inside a home in Wamego. Officers found the man on the floor in the bathroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been positively identified, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County pushes for more child care providers
NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys
As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
WOWT
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
NCTC presents awards at banquet
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce named Ambassador Health the business of the year at its annual banquet. NCTC received several nominations for the company. Ambassador Health had a 5-star rating from the government’s Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and, out of 188 nursing facilities in Nebraska, was ranked No. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice YMCA honors donors Thursday night
BEATRICE - The Beatrice YMCA took an evening to thank its donors. Allison Leonard, head of the Beatrice Y, calls it a night to say honor those who helped transform the YMCA into a modern workout and health facility. "We're recognizing the people that made this whole thing happen," Leonard...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Nebraska
Those pursuing the finest dining in Nebraska don’t have to go to the big cities to enjoy a delicious meal. Instead, turn your GPS toward Beatrice, the county seat of Gage County and home of the Homestead National Monument. That’s where you’ll find The Black Crow Restaurant & Bar, a Nebraska eatery that holds its own against well-known spots in Lincoln and Omaha.
