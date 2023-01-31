Read full article on original website
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
William "Pat" Ritchie
William Ritchie, 54, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at Franciscan Health - Michigan City. He was born May 15th, 1968, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, the son of William Ritchie and Nancy (Stacy) Ritchie. He enjoyed coloring and solving jigsaw puzzles in his free time....
Mark Young
Mark J. Young, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at Rittenhouse Senior Living Center. Mark was born on April 7th, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA, to Francis and Edith (Heinz) Young. On September 22nd, 1963 in Hammond, IN, he married Joan Larson who preceded him in death. Surviving...
William Kennedy
William Paul Kennedy, 76, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Goshen Hospital. He was born on January 26th, 1947 in Michigan City to Paul and Eleanore (Fox) Kennedy. William was a lifetime member of the DAV, American Legion Post 83 in La...
Death of Child Ruled Natural
(Michigan City, IN) - A police investigation in Michigan City has determined a child died recently from natural causes. On January 20th, emergency responders were called to a home in the 800 block of West 6th street. According to police, a three year old child was found unresponsive. Despite life-saving...
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
Active Hit and Run Driver Search
(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
Suspected OWI in SUV Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges are being pursued in connection with an alleged alcohol-related single vehicle injury accident outside La Porte early Tuesday. Officers at about 4 a.m. were called to U.S. 35 near Schultz Road where an SUV overturned off the highway. Police said the female driver was...
Indoor Grow Operation Bust
(Starke County, IN) - Arrests have been made in connection with an alleged marijuana growing operation in Starke County. Authorities said nearly 50 marijuana plants were found inside a home Monday in the Bass Lake area. The plants were in various stages of growth. According to police, arrested were 30-year-old...
Board President Clarifies Stance on Schreiber Field
(La Porte, IN) - Schreiber Field in La Porte is not going anywhere any time soon and could very well be here for a long time. That’s according to La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold, who recently cast seeds of doubt on the future of the prestigious high school baseball field named after the late legendary coach Ken Schreiber.
Arrest Stems from Same Day Overdoses
(Michigan City, IN) - Police say a Michigan City man is in custody after overdosing twice in the same day. In late November, 33-year old Michael Cunningham overdosed for a second time at a home in the 500 block of West William Street on the city’s north end. Police...
